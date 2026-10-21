Kenyan Pastor Found Guilty of Killing Nearly 200 People as Leader of Doomsday Cult: 'Followers Believed He Was Jesus' Mouthpiece,' Judge Says

Mackenzie instructed his followers to starve themselves and their children to death to get closer to God. Children were expected to die first, followed by women and then men.

The kids did not die from starvation alone; other causes included strangulation, suffocation, and asphyxia. Armed militia enforced the fasting, and those who resisted or tried to escape were reportedly beaten or strangled.

A co-accused told the court Mackenzie said those who refused should be forced to heaven "through kicks and blows." Judge Kavedza said followers treated the children’s deaths as spiritual achievements.

"Starvation became the way to heaven as parents watched their children die as a profit of spiritual reward," she said.

Followers celebrated the dead as having "wedded with Jesus."

Mackenzie also banned education and modern medicine, calling both evil, and isolated his followers from mainstream society.