Notoriously 'Tight-Lipped' Kenny Chesney 'Guards His Privacy Like The Crown Jewels' After Renée Zellweger Marriage

Country star Kenny Chesney may let it all hang out on the stage — but behind the scenes, he's a man of mystery who lives a bizarre secret life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Besides Garth Brooks and George Strait, Kenny's the only country star who can sell out 80,000-seat stadiums, and still be an intensely tight-lipped guy who guards his privacy like the crown jewels," said a source close to the 55-year-old She's Got It All singer, who is now on a nationwide tour.