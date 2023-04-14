Notoriously 'Tight-Lipped' Kenny Chesney 'Guards His Privacy Like The Crown Jewels' After Renée Zellweger Marriage
Country star Kenny Chesney may let it all hang out on the stage — but behind the scenes, he's a man of mystery who lives a bizarre secret life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Besides Garth Brooks and George Strait, Kenny's the only country star who can sell out 80,000-seat stadiums, and still be an intensely tight-lipped guy who guards his privacy like the crown jewels," said a source close to the 55-year-old She's Got It All singer, who is now on a nationwide tour.
Chesney was once much less guarded, but that changed as a result of his blind-and-you-missed-it marriage to Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger in 2005, the source shared.
The celebs wed on the fly after only knowing each other for five months, and when the actress filed for an annulment, she shockingly cited "fraud" as the cause. That led to riling rumors that Kenny was secretly gay.
He hit back hard against the whispers, saying, "What guy who loves girls wouldn't be angry about that s---? I've got a long line of girls who could testify that I am not gay." Since then, Kenny has been notoriously noncommittal about his love life.
He's often linked to gorgeous model Mary Nolan, but the two have rarely been photographed together.
"Kenny was so upset about how his marriage to Renée ended he just shut down any access to his private life," said a friend. In another quirk, while Kenny celebrates boozing in such hits as Drink It Up, insiders say he's practically a teetotaler himself.
"Kenny never drinks on tour," revealed the source. "He only drinks when he's kicking back at his getaway home in the Caribbean.
A fitness freak, the slim Kenny refuses to eat in restaurants.
"Kenny won't dine out because he doesn't know what's actually in the food," explained the pal. "He has a personal chef who prepares his meals. Kenny pulls them out of the fridge when he wants to eat."
He's even closed ranks on his circle of friends.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A source spills that while Kenny and fellow country superstar Tim McGraw used to be thick as thieves, they've reportedly grown apart since Tim quit drinking.
"Of course, Kenny has friends and people who he loves in his life," snitched the source. "But while most of his buds are married with kids, Kenny lives a pretty solitary existence.
"He says he is married to his music."