Kennedy Family Feels 'Betrayed' By Carole Radziwill Over Leaked Wedding Photos — As JFK Jr. and Wife Carolyn Bessette Wanted 'Sacred' Event Be Kept 'Private'
March 19 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Carole Radizwill is feeling the wrath from the Kennedy family after she shared rare, intimate photos from John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Real Housewives of New York star was one of the lucky 40 guests to watch the starry couple exchange vows at a tiny church on Cumberland Island, Georgia, in September 1996, and broke the family's trust by sharing her deeply personal snapshots in a CNN documentary.
'Everyone Knew the Rules' About Not Sharing Wedding Photos
JFK Jr. and Bessette made sure the world got only one look at their big day by releasing the iconic official photo of him kissing her hand as they walked down the steps of the First African Baptist Church after the candlelit ceremony.
"That wedding was sacred to them," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
"It was designed to be completely private, and everyone there knew the rules," the insider continued.
Radziwill was one of the congregants as she was married to John's cousin and close friend, Anthony Radziwill. He tragically died following a battle with cancer in August 1999, less than one month after JFK Jr. and Bessette were killed when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the night waters off Martha's Vineyard.
Carole Radziwill 'Completely Betrayed' the Kennedy Family
Radizwill originally provided the photos to CNN for the August 2025 three-part docuseries American Prince: JFK Jr.
While the pictures did get some attention at the time, they've recently blown up amid renewed interest in the doomed couple thanks to Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series, Love Story, which is currently airing.
"They feel completely betrayed," the source spilled about the family. "She wrote about them, built a profile off that connection, and now this?"
Radizwill has been dining out on her Kennedy connection for years, including the 2005 memoir, What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love. It focused on her back-to-back losses of JFK Jr. and Bessette, followed by her late husband.
Kennedy Family Is 'Done' With Carole Radziwill
"She's been cut off," one insider dished about publicity-hungry Radizwill, adding that the Kennedy family "is done" with the attention-seeking blabbermouth.
Some of the clan feel she's milking her connections to the late heir of Camelot, thanks to clawing her way back onto RHONY and getting cast in the upcoming season as a "friend" after being a lead for five seasons between 2012 and 2018.
"She's using the Kennedy name again to stay relevant," the insider sneered. "That’s how they see it."
Carole Radziwill's JFK Jr. Wedding Photos Are 'Being Used for Headlines'
The photos Radizwill shared with CNN showed the newlyweds standing and laughing as they were being toasted at their candlelit reception.
Another showed JFK Jr. and Bessette's first dance as a married couple, with her wearing his tuxedo jacket over her iconic Narciso Rodriguez bodycon wedding gown as the chilly night air set in.
A third intimate snapshot showed the couple cutting their cake, with Bessette having ditched her veil and tight bun to let her long blonde locks flow loosely.
"That wedding was one of the most protected moments in their history," the source huffed. "And now it’s being used for headlines."