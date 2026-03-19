Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > John F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Family Feels 'Betrayed' By Carole Radziwill Over Leaked Wedding Photos — As JFK Jr. and Wife Carolyn Bessette Wanted 'Sacred' Event Be Kept 'Private'

Photo od Carole Radziwill, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Source: MEGA

The Kennedy family is furious at Carole Radziwill for sharing intimate photos of JFK Jr's wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 19 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Carole Radizwill is feeling the wrath from the Kennedy family after she shared rare, intimate photos from John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Real Housewives of New York star was one of the lucky 40 guests to watch the starry couple exchange vows at a tiny church on Cumberland Island, Georgia, in September 1996, and broke the family's trust by sharing her deeply personal snapshots in a CNN documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

'Everyone Knew the Rules' About Not Sharing Wedding Photos

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Source: MEGA

JFK Jr. and Bessette only released one photo from their wedding.

JFK Jr. and Bessette made sure the world got only one look at their big day by releasing the iconic official photo of him kissing her hand as they walked down the steps of the First African Baptist Church after the candlelit ceremony.

"That wedding was sacred to them," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"It was designed to be completely private, and everyone there knew the rules," the insider continued.

Radziwill was one of the congregants as she was married to John's cousin and close friend, Anthony Radziwill. He tragically died following a battle with cancer in August 1999, less than one month after JFK Jr. and Bessette were killed when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the night waters off Martha's Vineyard.

Article continues below advertisement

Carole Radziwill 'Completely Betrayed' the Kennedy Family

Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Source: MEGA

Radziwill wrote a tell-all memoir about her memories of the golden couple in 2005.

Radizwill originally provided the photos to CNN for the August 2025 three-part docuseries American Prince: JFK Jr.

While the pictures did get some attention at the time, they've recently blown up amid renewed interest in the doomed couple thanks to Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series, Love Story, which is currently airing.

"They feel completely betrayed," the source spilled about the family. "She wrote about them, built a profile off that connection, and now this?"

Radizwill has been dining out on her Kennedy connection for years, including the 2005 memoir, What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love. It focused on her back-to-back losses of JFK Jr. and Bessette, followed by her late husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy Family Is 'Done' With Carole Radziwill

Photo of Carole Radziwill
Source: MEGA

Radziwill has finally made it back onto 'RHONY' after six years away.

"She's been cut off," one insider dished about publicity-hungry Radizwill, adding that the Kennedy family "is done" with the attention-seeking blabbermouth.

Some of the clan feel she's milking her connections to the late heir of Camelot, thanks to clawing her way back onto RHONY and getting cast in the upcoming season as a "friend" after being a lead for five seasons between 2012 and 2018.

"She's using the Kennedy name again to stay relevant," the insider sneered. "That’s how they see it."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Chuck Norris, 86, was taken to the hospital.

Chuck Norris Rushed to Hospital: Legendary Martial Artist and Actor, 86, Suffers Mystery Medical Emergency in Hawaii

Mugshot of Joseph Duggar, Kendra Duggar

Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He's Arrested for Allegedly 'Molesting Girl, 9' — As Reality Show Fans Beg Wife Kendra to 'Run' From 'Sick' Husband

Carole Radziwill's JFK Jr. Wedding Photos Are 'Being Used for Headlines'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Source: MEGA

Radziwill is the only guest to share photos from inside JFK Jr's wedding and reception.

The photos Radizwill shared with CNN showed the newlyweds standing and laughing as they were being toasted at their candlelit reception.

Another showed JFK Jr. and Bessette's first dance as a married couple, with her wearing his tuxedo jacket over her iconic Narciso Rodriguez bodycon wedding gown as the chilly night air set in.

A third intimate snapshot showed the couple cutting their cake, with Bessette having ditched her veil and tight bun to let her long blonde locks flow loosely.

"That wedding was one of the most protected moments in their history," the source huffed. "And now it’s being used for headlines."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.