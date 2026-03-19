Kennedy Family Feels 'Betrayed' By Carole Radziwill Over Leaked Wedding Photos — As JFK Jr. and Wife Carolyn Bessette Wanted 'Sacred' Event Be Kept 'Private'

JFK Jr. and Bessette made sure the world got only one look at their big day by releasing the iconic official photo of him kissing her hand as they walked down the steps of the First African Baptist Church after the candlelit ceremony.

"That wedding was sacred to them," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"It was designed to be completely private, and everyone there knew the rules," the insider continued.

Radziwill was one of the congregants as she was married to John's cousin and close friend, Anthony Radziwill. He tragically died following a battle with cancer in August 1999, less than one month after JFK Jr. and Bessette were killed when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the night waters off Martha's Vineyard.