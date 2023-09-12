Kelly Ripa Did NOT Ditch Robin Roberts' Wedding Over Feud With Former 'Live' Co-Host Michael Strahan: Source

Kelly Ripa did not skip Robin Roberts' star-studded nuptials due to lingering animosity with her former Live co-host Michael Strahan — sources tell RadarOnline.com.

An insider denied a feud is still brewing between them, confirming "neither of them are avoiding each other" and "this is false," Daily Mail reported.

Ripa and Strahan worked alongside each other from 2012 to 2016 and did not have a falling out until after the NFL star-turned-TV personality announced he was leaving to go to Good Morning America.