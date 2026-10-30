EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Defends Weight Loss After Cruel Comments
Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne said she was rocked by her own frightening reflection – and the shock fueled her desperate efforts to reclaim her health and happiness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The still gaunt 41-year-old reality TV trainwreck admits she was terrified when she saw wraithlike photos of her appearance at the Feb. 28 Brit Awards, where her shocking skin-and-bones look set off an explosion of concerned social media comments.
Kelly Osbourne Claims 28-Pound Weight Gain Amid Ongoing Health Concerns
"I didn't know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures," she confessed in an Oct. 10 interview with The Sun. "When I saw them, I couldn't f--king believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else."
She claimed she's gained 28 pounds since the awards show, which she hopes will signal the beginning of a healthier new chapter following months of brutal public scrutiny.
But sources said she may be deluding herself as new photos reveal a still-scary skinny Osbourne, with insiders claiming she's gained no more than 10 pounds at most.
The daughter of metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died at 76 in July 2025, has blamed her weight loss on the grief that's consumed her since his death.
"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," Kelly declared in an earlier defense against online critics. "The only thing I have to live for right now is my family."
Kelly, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, has long battled relentless commentary about her looks and denied undergoing extensive plastic surgery, saying Botox is the only cosmetic treatment she's had.
"I'm not asking for kindness," she said. "I was just asking for a little bit of understanding, because there's a lot more to the story than meets the eye."
Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Body Shamers Amid Weight Concerns
The former Fashion Police personality has lashed out at body shamers, insisting she's been judged more harshly for her weight than for her past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
"What do you expect me to look like right now?" she said recently. "The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough, and I should be commended for that."
"I'm going to write my own narrative now," she said. "I get to start over."