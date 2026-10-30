EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Defends Weight Loss After Cruel Comments

"I didn't know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures," she confessed in an Oct. 10 interview with The Sun. "When I saw them, I couldn't f--king believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else."

She claimed she's gained 28 pounds since the awards show, which she hopes will signal the beginning of a healthier new chapter following months of brutal public scrutiny.

But sources said she may be deluding herself as new photos reveal a still-scary skinny Osbourne, with insiders claiming she's gained no more than 10 pounds at most.

The daughter of metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died at 76 in July 2025, has blamed her weight loss on the grief that's consumed her since his death.