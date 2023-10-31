Kelly Hyman Is No Stranger to Arguing Across the Aisle

Trial attorney Kelly Hyman, widely known for her media commentary, has the culmination of her experiences to help her take on some of her toughest cases and keep her going during appearances and debates on conservative television. Kelly started acting as a child to help provide for her family, but even after deciding to become a lawyer, those experiences have impacted her career trajectory. Her time as an actor — which included a nomination for a Young Artist Award in 1987 for her role in The Young and the Restless and a voice role in Kit Kat’s “Give me a break” ad — ultimately led her back to the screen.

Though these days, Hyman is sticking to facts rather than Hollywood tales. She is a regular guest contributor representing a Democratic perspective on national news programs. When asked why she chooses to participate in conservative-driven shows (as well as speaking to a progressive audience), she remarked the issues discussed “should be American issues, not just Democrat or Republican issues.” The decision has seen her take part in some major discussions, such as appearing across from Al Sharpton on MSNBC to discuss the Trump indictment.

Though Hyman now largely makes appearances to shed legal insight on top trials in the news, being a political pundit has been a significant part of her role as a media commentator, and it comes in large part from her background. Hyman served as an intern in the White House’s Office of Presidential Inquiries, volunteered during both of Obama’s campaigns, and was a poll watcher on Election Day 2016. She has also written two books in the political sphere. But political commentary is only a single aspect of Hyman’s TV career.

“While ensuring people have a proper understanding of what is happening in the political landscape, it is equally vital to ensure they understand our legal system and what they are seeing in the news,” said Hyman in regards to her legal analyses, the other side of her time on the screen. One of the TV segments that jump-started Kelly’s return media was on Fox News @ Night, when Shannon Bream was on the show. While Bream has since moved on to other shows like Fox New Sunday, Hyman remains a regular guest to discuss current legal issues with the new host, Trace Gallagher.

Hyman has also previously appeared on Law and Crime, and she is a weekly regular guest on Crime TV, where she has made more than 20 appearances. She’s also been asked to contribute her legal expertise in-studio regarding multiple cases with Court TV, including the highly watched and followed Weinstein case and Depp v. Heard trial. Whether it’s advocating for clients in the courtroom or discussing her legal point-of-view with today’s top anchors, Hyman knows how to make a strong case. In addition to Court TV and Law & Crime, Hyman has also appeared on major networks including MSNBC, BBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox News.