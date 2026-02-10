EXCLUSIVE: Keira Knightley 'Divorce' Crisis — The One Detail That Has Plunged Actress Into Center of Split Rumors

Knightley, 40, best known for her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride & Prejudice, has altered official company records in the U.K. by removing her husband's surname from documents linked to her business affairs.

Keira Knightley has found herself at the center of split rumors after a quiet but striking change to her professional paperwork sparked questions about the state of her marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The update, made with Companies House, relates to KCK Boo Ltd, her performing arts company, which held more than $15million in assets in its most recent accounts.

Until now, Knightley had been registered as Keira Christina Righton. But the new filing lists her as Keira Christina Knightley, using what the documents describe as "new details" supplied by the actress.

Knightley and her husband have not been photographed together since attending Wimbledon in July last year.

A source familiar with the situation said the company's move had "raised eyebrows" in professional circles. "People noticed because it's not something you do lightly," the source said.

"Dropping a married name from official records inevitably leads to questions about why now."

Another industry insider added the change had "put Keira right at the center of split and divorce speculation, whether she intended it or not."