Keiko Harada: Finding the Perfect Balance Between Function and Beauty

Interior design is a complex and nuanced art, especially when crafted by experts like Keiko Harada, owner of the design firm Studio Keiko. Keiko’s approach to interior design strikes an elusive balance between function and beauty, evident in her love of all things modern, contemporary, and clean. “The details that make a space beautiful, the details that make a space work, and the details that make a space interesting,” Keiko explains, “are what is important to me.”

Approaching Perfection Through Experience

Keiko’s signature style blends diverse elements from her educational background and previous work as a designer. She earned a Master's degree in Interior Design from the Scuola Politecnica di Design in Milan, Italy, after working for Lissoni Associati. She earned a degree from Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan, before obtaining a design degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. After completing her education, Keiko spent ten years as the senior designer at Boffi Los Angeles, where she developed her unique style by blending influences from Japan, Italy, and Los Angeles. The combination of these environments lends itself to Keiko’s clean, calm, fresh, and beautiful designs, which she now provides at Studio Keiko.

Classic Sophistication and Modern Functionality

Studio Keiko recognizes the need for constant improvement, especially in an industry that so heavily relies on an intimate understanding of trends. As such, Keiko and her team regularly attend leading international art fairs and events like Art Basel, Salone del Mobile, Frieze, Design Miami and many more. In staying up to date on contemporary art news and connections, Studio Keiko is equipped to offer clients the most relevant and sophisticated art recommendations. As Keiko notes, her designs aren’t only meant to be appealing to the eye but are also intended to endure stylistically and materially. She also ensures that each project is a collaborative effort between designer and client, with designs tailored to reflect the client’s unique personality and preferences.

A number of factors are considered when determining how best to suit the client’s needs at Studio Keiko, including color palettes, spatial dynamics, and thematic elements. Each of these factors helps inform the pieces Keiko and her studio select to harmonize with the design. After settling on a course of action with a client, Keiko and her team are able to select, procure, frame, and install artwork that best fits the client’s vision for the space.

Engaging in the Designer Zeitgeist

With extensive practical experience in interior design, Studio Keiko also extends its services through journalistic means by crafting articles and features covering architecture, design, and art, all of which reflect its thought leadership within the industry. Studio Keiko has contributed to publications like Architectural Digest Italia, sharing perspectives on emerging trends and notable projects. Keiko Harada’s attention to detail and skillful blending of the finest elements from her educational and professional background have led Studio Keiko to an impressive reputation in the international interior design world. Although the firm has already proven successful in the industry, Studio Keiko is set to continue demonstrating its value on the international stage through its commitment to clientele and engagement with the evolving landscape of interior design.