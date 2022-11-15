Kathy Hilton Hosts Holiday Party, Kyle Richards Not In Attendance Due To 'Work Commitment'
'Tis the season! Kathy Hilton's closest pals showed up for the over-the-top launch of her holiday sleepwear collection — The Kathy Hilton Pajama Collection from Sant and Abel — everyone except her sister Kyle Richards. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned why Kyle wasn't in attendance at the event held at Kathy's Bel-Air mansion on Monday night, and it had nothing to do with their Lisa Rinna fallout.
Sources close to Kyle tell us that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, wasn't there to support her big sister due to "a work commitment." The pal confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the Halloween actress was invited — but revealed Kyle landed a new series and film that has yet to be announced, which occupied her evening.
She missed out on a jolly good time, but her absence didn't get Kathy down.
In photos obtained by this outlet, Kathy could be seen smiling and celebrating alongside dozens of Hollywood's elite, including her close friend Kris Jenner, Ashley Benson, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, and her co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.
Kathy's cast members-turned-enemies Rinna and Erika Jayne were not at the party — although, unlike Kyle, it's safe to assume they weren't invited.
Kathy beamed in her breathable superfine cotton Christmas robe from the comfort of her own home, turning her lavish castle into a festive winter wonderland for her guests. RadarOnline.com can report that partygoers were gifted luxury home goods from Le Mieux skincare, Voluspa candles, Sacra bags, Baublebar holiday ornaments, Eazy Gyft, and Bauble Stockings.
But they didn't just receive presents, they gave them, too.
We're told Kathy's friends were asked to bring unwrapped toys for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
The A-listers dined on Kathy's signature favorite snack: baked potatoes with Caviar while enjoying cocktails from Jackson Morgan Southern Cream and — wait for it — her Casa Del Sol Tequila.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that while Kris was in attendance, her daughter Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila was nowhere to be found at the party.
Kathy recently addressed the latest speed bump in her relationship with Kyle — which was sparked by Rinna, who was the only one to witness the wrath of Hilton's Aspen outburst.
"I love my sister," she told E! News. When asked about seeing Kyle at BravoCon last month, Kathy said, "That was wonderful, but of course, we have thousands of people there.
"I'm always happy to see her and she's my little sister. She looked beautiful and I'm really proud of her," she added.