Kate Middleton Kept Abdominal Surgery Hidden From Her Inner Circle

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's health issues were kept so hush-hush that she failed to tell her inner circle about her abdominal surgery.

Jan. 30 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Source: MEGA

According to reports, Prince William decided to keep her surgery under wraps because they wanted to protect her privacy. Sources told Page Six that Middleton's closest aides didn't know what was wrong with her.

Their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, did not visit their mother at the hospital, but it's believed they FaceTimed during her several-day stay.

king charles iii kate middleton named archie skin color scobie book
Source: MEGA

Middleton had been holed up at the London Clinic and canceled all her royal appearances until Easter to allow herself time to recover. On Monday, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace gave an update on Middleton's recovery and revealed she was "making good progress."

Insiders shared she is "thrilled" to be at home after her hospital stay and is looking forward to a break from royal duties to focus on what's important, which is her family.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton

“But for a twist of fate and meeting William, friends often comment she’d likely have preferred a quieter countryside life,” a source spilled about Middleton's lifestyle. “Family and bringing up her children is the most important thing to her.”

While they are far from royal renegades like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales have always marched to the beat of their own drum.

Insiders disclosed what home life at the palace with Middleton, revealing she often cooks meals instead of opting for a chef. Her specialties include curry and a “mean” steak, according to her husband, who admitted he would often try to return the favor when they were dating, to no avail.

Source: MEGA

Friends say the pair are somewhat normal parents, minus the fact they will someday be King and Queen of England.

"Kate and William do the school run and make sure one of them picks up the kids,” one insider shared. Middleton even stayed behind when Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 to take her children to school.

