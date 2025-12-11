EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Latest 'Hollywood Win' Has Meghan Markle 'Tearing Out Her Hair'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton appears to have struck gold in Hollywood with a major "win", leaving her sister-in-law Meghan Markle "frustrated and tearing out her hair," insiders told RadarOnline.com.
Kate's husband Prince William, 43, welcomed actor Eugene Levy to Windsor Castle as part of his Apple TV+ travel show The Reluctant Traveler, with the pair forging an instant rapport that culminated in an invitation to Kate's recent annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Kate Charms A-Lister Effortlessly
American Pie's Levy, 78, was filmed cozying up to Kate at her festive celebration, telling her he had a "lovely day" with William.
She then inquires if he met their dog, Orla.
Levy responds: "Well, I'm a bit of a dog whisperer myself, but the cookies helped."
He then asks if William enjoyed himself, and Kate nods in agreement. "It was a memorable day, that's for sure," Levy adds.
Sources have told us Markle has spent years desperate to get in with A-list Hollywood talent for her Netflix projects, but often only lands Z-list stars, leaving her "tearing her hair out with frustration" at Kate's meeting with Levy.
The Windsor Castle Meeting
The Windsor Palace meeting with William in September saw Levy tour the royal grounds with Prince William, 43, with the pair enjoying a pint and a candid chat about the Duke's challenging 2024.
Kate, meanwhile, appeared genuinely engaged as Levy described his day at her carol service.
A royal insider told RadarOnline.com: "Kate has this natural charm that makes people instantly comfortable. She genuinely enjoys connecting with creatives, and Levy clearly clicked with her – it's no surprise he was invited to her carol service."
Meghan's Hollywood Frustration
Another source added: "Meghan is watching all this from afar and it's infuriating for her. She wants Hollywood's A-listers for her Netflix projects, but she keeps getting actors who are considered secondary-tier. Kate's successes only heighten that frustration."
Meghan's recent Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which premiered in March 2025 and was commissioned for a second season, has featured guests like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France and celebrity chefs Roy Choi and David Chang.
Despite securing notable personalities, critics have labeled the show as "toe-curlingly unlovable TV" and an "exercise in narcissism," and viewing figures have struggled to break into Netflix's global top 300 programs in the first half of the year.
The Princess of Wales' approach to woo Hollywood royalty appears effortless – in contrast to Markle's, which has been slammed as "cringe-worthy."
Strategic Yet Natural Diplomacy
Our insider said: "Kate doesn't chase fame – it tends to follow her.
"She engages with people authentically, whether they're British stars or international talent, and it opens doors naturally.
"She's always been able to turn professional meetings into genuine friendships."
Markle, in contrast, has been building her post-royal career with Netflix productions including her recent Christmas cooking special, but sources say she struggles to pull in the top-tier actors she desires for the projects.
One insider said: "There's a huge sense of envy on Meghan's side. She sees Kate connecting with high-profile talent in a very organic way while she has to negotiate hard to get appearances from lesser-known performers.
"It's frustrating and, frankly, humiliating for someone used to being in the spotlight."
Other observers stress Kate's ability to charm Hollywood veterans, from Levy to potential future collaborators, is "strategic yet natural," and part of a growing trend of the Princess blending her public duties with discreet cultural diplomacy.
One insider added: "Kate's influence in these spaces is subtle but unmistakable. She's quietly making connections that have real weight in the entertainment world, and Meghan is painfully aware of it."
A source said: "With Eugene now effortlessly added to Kate's Christmas card list, the Princess of Wales is yet again demonstrating her rare combination of elegance and networking acumen that continues to open doors – leaving Meghan watching from afar, totally frustrated."