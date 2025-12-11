EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Latest 'Hollywood Win' Has Meghan Markle 'Tearing Out Her Hair'

Kate's husband Prince William , 43, welcomed actor Eugene Levy to Windsor Castle as part of his Apple TV+ travel show The Reluctant Traveler, with the pair forging an instant rapport that culminated in an invitation to Kate's recent annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton appears to have struck gold in Hollywood with a major "win", leaving her sister-in-law Meghan Markle "frustrated and tearing out her hair," insiders told RadarOnline.com .

Kate Middleton forged an instant rapport with actor Eugene Levy during his visit to Windsor.

American Pie's Levy, 78, was filmed cozying up to Kate at her festive celebration, telling her he had a "lovely day" with William.

She then inquires if he met their dog, Orla.

Levy responds: "Well, I'm a bit of a dog whisperer myself, but the cookies helped."

He then asks if William enjoyed himself, and Kate nods in agreement. "It was a memorable day, that's for sure," Levy adds.

Sources have told us Markle has spent years desperate to get in with A-list Hollywood talent for her Netflix projects, but often only lands Z-list stars, leaving her "tearing her hair out with frustration" at Kate's meeting with Levy.