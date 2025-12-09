EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Being Begged to Launch Lifestyle Brand' That Would 'Dwarf' Meghan Markle's Business Dreams

The sprawling home provides Kate with ample space to apply the "contemporary classic" aesthetic she has cultivated over years of decorating royal residences.

Her flair for interiors has been praised publicly by her family, including Prince Harry, 41, who in his 2023 memoir Spare described her makeover of Kate and William's Kensington Palace apartment as "magnificent."

He wrote: "The wallpaper, the ceiling trim, the walnut bookshelves filled with volumes of peaceful colours, priceless works of art. Magnificent. Like a museum."

Harry also noted how he and Meghan, then living in Nottingham Cottage, felt slightly overwhelmed by the elegance, saying: "We congratulated them on the renovation without holding back the compliments while feeling embarrassed of our Ikea lamps and the second-hand sofa we'd recently bought on sale with Meg's credit card on sofa.com."