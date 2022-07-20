Kate Bosworth Demands Estranged Husband Not Be Awarded Spousal Support, Reveals Prenup In Divorce
Kate Bosworth has asked the court to cut off her estranged husband Michael Polish’s right to spousal support, Radar has learned.
According to the divorce petition obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old actress listed the date of marriage as August 31, 2013, and the date of separation as June 1, 2021.
The couple had no children. Kate cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in the documents. She also checked the box asking to terminate both parties’ right to support.
Kate also wants her jewelry collection and other personal effects awarded to her. The Blue Crush actress also wants all earnings she made before the marriage, during the marriage, and from and after the date of separation.
The actress’ lawyer added, “there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial agreement.” Pursuant to the parties' Prenuptial agreement, “all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property. There are no community assets.”
Michael has yet to respond to the divorce in court.
In August 2021, Kate announced she was splitting from Michael in an emotional Instagram post. She shared a black and white photo of them kissing each other.
“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time,” Kate wrote. “We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”
Three months later, Kate sparked dating rumors with actor Justin Long after they were spotted out together. The two met on a film set in 2021.
The two have been dating ever since. She recently shared a photo of them making out captioned, "Happy Birthday Justin Long you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."