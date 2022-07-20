Kate Bosworth Demands Estranged Husband Not Be Awarded Spousal Support, Reveals Prenup In Divorce

In August 2021, Kate announced she was splitting from Michael in an emotional Instagram post. She shared a black and white photo of them kissing each other.

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time,” Kate wrote. “We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”