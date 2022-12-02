‘Pathetic’: Kanye West’s Longtime Producer Mike Dean Rips Disgraced Musician After His Meltdown On Alex Jones’ Show
Kanye West’s longtime friend/music producer Mike Dean has broken his silence and has called out the disgraced mogul after he praised Hitler during a sit-down with Alex Jones, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dean reposted a message from Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello. The note did not name West but it was clear who it was directed at.
“When media attention becomes more important than life itself you’re on a slippery slope, saying provocative things to trigger social media for clicks and action is pathetic, sitting there triggering the minds of less-educated adults to spread your thoughts like a virus shows pure evil,” the message started.
“There are people out there on this earth doing incredible things for us humans that deserve all the attention we give idiots, let’s lift good people doing good things. People that actually contribute to make this a better place,” it continued
“We live now, not yesterday, not tomorrow, we live right now but whatever you do today will effect your future and in a couple of years this day is called the past, so use every day that will define your legacy and contribute as a human being, we’re all in this together. Life is short.”
Dean made his name for himself after producing West’s albums The College Dropout and Late Registration. He also worked on the West’s records Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, The Life of Pablo, Ye, and Donda.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, West appeared on Alex Jones' show and continued his antisemitic campaign.
On the show, Jones attempted to defend West from the backlash he’s been receiving. He said, “You’re not Hitler, You’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized.”
West decided to throw gasoline on the fire and replied, “I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone. Jewish people aren’t going to tell me.”
He added, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."
West has been spewing hate-filled rhetoric for weeks. Last night, Elon Musk suspended West from Twitter once again after the rapper shared an image of a swastika.