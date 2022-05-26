Divorce Dropout! Kayne West's Attorney Bolts In Middle Of Case With Kim Kardashian
Another one bites the dust. Kanye West's divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, chose to step down not long after the rapper fired a third divorce lawyer amid his split from Kim Kardashian.
New legal documents obtained by The Blast on Thursday revealed that Spector filed to withdraw from the high-profile family law case, reportedly citing there has been an "irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."
One of the Yeezy fashion designer's other lawyers will step up to the plate for now, and it appears to be an attorney from Pennsylvania who does not specialize in divorces.
West previously hired Spector after complaining that his ex was preventing him from seeing their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
The Skims founder, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, previously argued that she has only been trying to cordially coparent.
"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she wrote in a statement via Instagram Stories, revealing there have been countless roadblocks.
"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kardashian continued.
In a recent episode of her family's new Hulu show, the reality mogul even took the time to apologize to her loved ones on behalf of West.
"I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and I've never had the opportunity to just say, 'I'm sorry, guys,''' Kardashian said on the series. "I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again."
Prior to that, West made headlines for his social media rants about Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, having been more than vocal about wanting to reconcile with his estranged spouse.
The Selfish author and Saturday Night Live alum started dating in October 2021 after Kardashian served as a guest host on the NBC sketch series, and they have since hit the red carpet together on a few occasions. As for West, he appears to still be dating Chaney Jones.