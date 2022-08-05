Kanye West's 5th Divorce Lawyer QUITS, Dragging Feet In $2.1 Billion Battle With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West can't hang on to his wife or legal representation. The Donda rapper, 45, has lost his fifth divorce attorney in his never-ending battle to end his marriage to Kim Kardashian. But don't worry — as Radar previously reported, Ye already went through the steps to hire a new one to take his old lawyer's place.
The judge relinquished famed divorce attorney Samantha Spector from her duties of representing Mr. West on Friday. Spector, who represented Amber Heard in her divorce from Johnny Depp, filed to drop out as Kanye's attorney citing their irretrievably broken relationship.
She wasn't planning on officially withdrawing as counsel until next week, but the judge blessed her with the surprise early.
Kanye was also warned to submit his financial declarations, or his divorce case with Kim will be heading to trial in December.
Despite the two being declared legally single in March, they are still fighting over custody of their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and property.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, after Spector made it clear she didn't want to represent Ye, the Gold Digger rapper found an out-of-state lawyer to handle his divorce.
According to documents filed in May, Kanye informed the court he wanted Deborah Hong from the Pennsylvania law firm Stradley Ronon to fight his battle against Kim.
In Spector's motion, she even mentioned Hong, stating she “has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed at him.”
Ye's been dragging his feet in his divorce after making it clear he didn't want his marriage with Kim to end.
The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost 7 years after their nuptials.
Kim has famously moved on with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
While she's beaming over her new relationship, Kanye isn't a fan of the funnyman and was suspended from Instagram after unleashing a tirade against the Saturday Night Live star.