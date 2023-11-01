Home > Misc Kamran Zahid and Nuran Rahman of Fame Media Say 'Get Rich or Keep Scrolling' By: Radar Staff Nov. 1 2023, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

If you're tired of hearing how millennials and Gen Z can't adult, sit tight because we're flipping the script. Kamran Zahid and Nuran Rahman, the fireball founders of Fame Media, have one message for their generation: "Wake up, get to work or get left behind!"

From Memes to Millions Imagine turning memes into a million-dollar empire. No, we're not joking. Before they started Fame Media at the tail end of 2021, Kamran and Nuran were the meme lords you never knew you needed. "We had this insane network of over 10M followers on Instagram," Kamran brags. But memes weren't enough. Kamran was restless in his small-town life: "You have to surround yourself with driven people to be successful, and I wasn’t finding that crowd in Brampton, Ontario."

The Pivot Heard Round the 'Gram In 2019, Kamran met Nuran, another social media savage. They knew they had to evolve or go extinct, so they ditched the meme game to launch a digital marketing agency. But that's not where the story ends. "Our clients kept bugging us about press features," Nuran dishes. "That's when we knew what the next big thing would be."

Snapping Back at a Snooze-fest Generation "Young people today? Lazy. All talk, no action," Kamran doesn't mince words. Nuran backs him up: "There's a ton of opportunity out there, but y'all too busy scrolling." Harsh? Maybe. True? Absolutely. Fortune Favors the Bold "We lost a lot of money in the beginning. Had to basically give our products away," Kamran confesses. "But that didn't stop us." These guys live by one rule: you only fail if you quit. "Ignore the haters," Kamran insists, "because they don’t matter if you don't let them."

Fame Media: Only Going Up from Here Fast forward to 2023, and Fame Media is a 7-figure behemoth. "It's not just PR; we're still offering short-form content and branding services," Nuran says, but he hints that they have bigger plans. "The future? Picture Fame Media as the go-to for every brand wanting to be a household name."

Conclusion: No Excuses So the next time you're sinking into your couch scrolling TikTok, maybe give a thought to the dudes who decided to build an empire instead. Kamran and Nuran are proof that, yes, millennials and Gen Z can do more than just complain about adulting. They can dominate it. Enough said. Now, what are you waiting for?