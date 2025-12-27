EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Spills Dating Secrets After Facing Many Heartbreaks — as Cindy Crawford's Daughter Admits She Once 'Gave Up' Her Life for Men

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the model/actress, who's been with a slew of Hollywood ladies' men, revealed that her current relationship with Lewis Pullman, which began as a friendship, "is so much better" because she has a built-in "respect" for the actor, 32.

The 24-year-old, who previously dated Pete Davidson, Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler, confessed that she once felt the need to change her personality for the guys she dated: "I was like, 'I can show you I love you by completely giving up my life for you.'"

She's since learned not to date someone "just because you...are in lust with them."

Her advice: "If you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it."