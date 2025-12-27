EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Spills Dating Secrets After Facing Many Heartbreaks — as Cindy Crawford's Daughter Admits She Once 'Gave Up' Her Life for Men
Dec. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
After a series of unhappy relationships, Kaia Gerber has finally figured out the secret to a fulfilling romance: Date your pal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, the model/actress, who's been with a slew of Hollywood ladies' men, revealed that her current relationship with Lewis Pullman, which began as a friendship, "is so much better" because she has a built-in "respect" for the actor, 32.
The 24-year-old, who previously dated Pete Davidson, Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler, confessed that she once felt the need to change her personality for the guys she dated: "I was like, 'I can show you I love you by completely giving up my life for you.'"
She's since learned not to date someone "just because you...are in lust with them."
Her advice: "If you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it."
Gerber also opened up about her opinion on romantic relationships with age gaps.
She and Pullman have eight years between them, while the model and her ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, have a 10-year gap between them.
She said: "I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything."