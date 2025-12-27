Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Spills Dating Secrets After Facing Many Heartbreaks — as Cindy Crawford's Daughter Admits She Once 'Gave Up' Her Life for Men

kaia gerber reveals dating secrets heartbreaks sacrifice
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber shares dating secrets and heartbreaks as Cindy Crawford's daughter, who gave up men once.

Dec. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

After a series of unhappy relationships, Kaia Gerber has finally figured out the secret to a fulfilling romance: Date your pal.

kaia gerber reveals dating secrets heartbreaks sacrifice
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber acknowledges Lewis Pullman for a more respectful, friendship-based romance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the model/actress, who's been with a slew of Hollywood ladies' men, revealed that her current relationship with Lewis Pullman, which began as a friendship, "is so much better" because she has a built-in "respect" for the actor, 32.

The 24-year-old, who previously dated Pete Davidson, Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler, confessed that she once felt the need to change her personality for the guys she dated: "I was like, 'I can show you I love you by completely giving up my life for you.'"

She's since learned not to date someone "just because you...are in lust with them."

Her advice: "If you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it."

kaia gerber reveals dating secrets heartbreaks sacrifice
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi are among the names Gerber reflected on while urging others to date a friend.

Gerber also opened up about her opinion on romantic relationships with age gaps.

She and Pullman have eight years between them, while the model and her ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, have a 10-year gap between them.

She said: "I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything."

