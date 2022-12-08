Justen Alias: The Go-To Professional for Prominent Athletes' Off-Season Remarkable Home Experience

While making it to the top of your game is generally regarded as no small feat, what better way to match this astounding achievement than a befitting home? For many professional athletes, buying a home is not just an investment but also the start of their legacy. Given this, they want to ensure it has everything they need and lives up to their taste: security, privacy, lavish amenities, and spectacular views.

Justen Alias has a job many would envy as a premier luxury realtor in Miami, Florida, Los Angeles, California, and Detroit, Michigan. His work involves helping sports and entertainment clients find their dream off-season homes with everything they need in one place. He understands that the client's needs are not just about where they live but also how their property reflects their personality and lifestyle; thus, he works hard to deliver accordingly. His deep understanding of the market and unique ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships with his clients are some reasons he's one of the most sought-after luxury realtors in the country.

Aside from athletes, Alias works closely with sports agents, managers, athletes, YouTubers, actors, and musicians. He also heads a nationwide sport and entertainment real estate and relocation network called Nexus, which provides real estate and relocation services for athletes, entertainers, executives, and high-net-worth individuals. The network consists of realtors, insurance advisors, current athletes, retired athletes, moving companies, and concierge. In addition, Alias recently joined an ultra-exclusive brokerage, the Compass Group, in Miami, one of the premier luxury brokers in the area.

Dubbed the playground of the rich and famous, Miami is the perfect place for athletes. It boasts some of the best beaches, nightclubs, and nightlife experience, attracting many of the wealthiest people globally who want to live there. However, matching up to these wealthy individuals' tastes can be a mouthful due to the very high standards they look out for in a home. Alias's experience catering to high-end clients countrywide gives him an edge. His ability to connect with clients makes him the perfect realtor for the world's richest and most famous sports personalities.

Alias's impressive portfolio includes working with NBA players and selling a home to Caylus Cunningham, one of the most famous YouTubers in America. Helping Caylus was a great accomplishment for Alias because he was a first-time home buyer, and finding his dream home was a significant decision. Alias's business has been featured in real estate trends publications, and he has won multiple awards for being one of the top sales agents in the company. Alias has also been featured in prestigious publications like Ocean Drive Magazine and Yahoo Sports for his role and contributions to the real estate industry.

Alias says standing out in luxury real estate is challenging but not impossible. In his experience, he's found that innovation, creativity, and persistence are indispensable qualities, particularly when trying to attract high-net-worth clients. These are leveraging factors that make you valuable and stand out in a sea of realtors offering similar services. Alias also reiterates the need to nurture relationships with clients and other professionals in the industry, allowing you to keep up with new trends in this fast-paced space.