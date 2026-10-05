Julianne Hough Gets Candid About Her Go-To Beauty Treatment: 'I Want to Look Like Me'

Julianne Hough is sharing a detail of her beauty routine with fans, and she says it was part of her life before she signed a brand deal.

The Dancing With the Stars host has teamed up with DAXXIFY as its new celebrity partner. Hough says she had already tried the treatment and made it her go-to before there was ever a formal partnership.

“Being on camera, I want to look like me and feel fresh, alive and bright,” she has said.

Hough has spent years dancing, acting and hosting, with cameras capturing every expression. She has spoken about wanting to feel confident in those moments without feeling unlike herself.