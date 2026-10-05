Julianne Hough Gets Candid About Her Go-To Beauty Treatment: 'I Want to Look Like Me'
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 12:01 p.m. ET
Julianne Hough is sharing a detail of her beauty routine with fans, and she says it was part of her life before she signed a brand deal.
The Dancing With the Stars host has teamed up with DAXXIFY as its new celebrity partner. Hough says she had already tried the treatment and made it her go-to before there was ever a formal partnership.
“Being on camera, I want to look like me and feel fresh, alive and bright,” she has said.
Hough has spent years dancing, acting and hosting, with cameras capturing every expression. She has spoken about wanting to feel confident in those moments without feeling unlike herself.
Hough admits she did not expect to become so attached to DAXXIFY. Before trying it, she thought the experience would be a lateral move from what she had used before. She has said her reaction surprised her and changed her mind; she now sees that not all neurotoxins are equal.
“DAXXIFY has really made my skin look so much more alive,” she has said, describing her own impression.
Her willingness to talk about it is part of the story. Celebrity beauty routines can inspire endless speculation, particularly when a star appears on television week after week. Hough has suggested she would rather address her own choices openly than let them remain a mystery.
She has also been frank about the fact that finding what she likes took experimentation. Hough has discussed earlier experiences she was unhappy with and the importance of being clear about the appearance she wants. She has said she still likes some of her natural lines and expressions.
Revance CEO Nadeem Moiz says Hough’s experience with the brand before the deal was an important reason for the partnership.
“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Julianne Hough for DAXXIFY,” Moiz said. “Like Julianne, we pride ourselves on authenticity and transparency, so the fact that Julianne was a fan of DAXXIFY prior to the partnership is particularly meaningful to us. We are extremely proud to be the fastest-growing neurotoxin in the U.S. and look forward to continuing to grow and reach new audiences through our partnership with Julianne.”
Hough’s decision had a practical side, too. Her calendar takes her between performances, sets and hosting duties. She has said DAXXIFY fits into that busy lifestyle and leaves her more time to focus on the work she loves.
As part of the partnership, Hough will appear in content on her social media channels and the brand’s platforms. Fans will hear directly from her about a subject stars are often reluctant to discuss.
Hough has questioned why people readily credit the professionals who help with their hair, makeup, or fitness while feeling pressure to stay quiet about other beauty choices. Her answer is to speak plainly: she says she was a fan first, became a partner later, and is no longer keeping this part of her routine to herself.