EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts Begs George Clooney and Brad Pitt to Save Her Career After Movie Flop – 'She's Reeling From the Negative Reactions'

After her latest film bombed big-time, Julia Roberts has turned to powerhouse pals and former costars George Clooney and Brad Pitt to revive her fading career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 58-year-old mother of three dreamed of nabbing her second Oscar with the "cancel culture" drama After the Hunt, according to insiders. But critics hated it, audiences avoided it, and now insiders reveal Roberts is relying on her buddies to put her back on top of the showbiz heap by joining their long-awaited sequel to the Ocean's heist flicks.

Said a source who has worked closely with all three megastars: "Julia stands by her work in After the Hunt. Julia and her team are reeling from the negative reactions to the film, which was supposed to get Julia back in the Oscar race in a big way."