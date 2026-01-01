EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts Begs George Clooney and Brad Pitt to Save Her Career After Movie Flop – 'She's Reeling From the Negative Reactions'
Jan. 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
After her latest film bombed big-time, Julia Roberts has turned to powerhouse pals and former costars George Clooney and Brad Pitt to revive her fading career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old mother of three dreamed of nabbing her second Oscar with the "cancel culture" drama After the Hunt, according to insiders. But critics hated it, audiences avoided it, and now insiders reveal Roberts is relying on her buddies to put her back on top of the showbiz heap by joining their long-awaited sequel to the Ocean's heist flicks.
Said a source who has worked closely with all three megastars: "Julia stands by her work in After the Hunt. Julia and her team are reeling from the negative reactions to the film, which was supposed to get Julia back in the Oscar race in a big way."
Julia Roberts Need George Clooney and Brad Pitt
With those plans up in smoke, Roberts is intent on sticking with what works. For her, that's her decades-long collaborations with Pitt and Clooney.
"If their generation has a 'holy trinity,' it's Brad, George, and Julia. She's already pledged to join them again in the next Ocean's movie they're putting together," the source explained.
In 2001's Ocean's Eleven and 2004's Ocean's Twelve, Roberts starred as Tess Ocean, the ex-wife and then-wife of Clooney's slippery mastermind, Danny Ocean.
The Oscar-winning Erin Brockovich star also played Clooney's ex-wife in the 2022 rom-com Ticket to Paradise.
'She Trust George and Brad'
"Ticket to Paradise was Julia's last serious hit, which did far better at the box office than both she and George expected," said the insider.
"The next Ocean's will be cinematic comfort food, and the objective is to make a global hit. But the other dynamic going on here is strictly personal."
The source claimed: "Julia doesn't trust a lot of people, but she does trust George and Brad, and they don't hold back when it comes to praising her, deferring to her, and treating her like true Hollywood royalty.
"When your ego gets bruised the way it did for Julia with After the Hunt, you have to look for those people who can smooth out your self-esteem.
"When Julia needs an ego boost, she gravitates to these two men she has known for decades, and they do not disappoint. She loves having an excuse to be around them – on or off a movie set."