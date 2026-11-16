EXCLUSIVE: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Faces Claims of Broadway Snub
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Sitcom star Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her Broadway debut in the drama Other Desert Cities – but none of her old Seinfeld or Veep castmates were spotted in the audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Julia spent nine seasons helping make Jerry [Seinfeld] a television legend," a Broadway insider said. "You'd think he could spare one evening to support her. Apparently not."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Faces Awkward Broadway Snub as Former Co-Stars Stay Away
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Bryan Cranston and Kelly Ripa were among the celebrities cheering Louis-Dreyfus on.
"But the people who actually worked with Julia were missing," an insider said. "People noticed. It was awkward."
Making matters worse, reviews were mixed for the show, whose top orchestra seats approached $800.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Faces Awkward Broadway Snub as Former Co-Stars Stay Away
"When reviews are mixed and tickets cost a fortune, having your old friends show up means everything," a theater source explained.
"Their absence spoke volumes."