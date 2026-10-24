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EXCLUSIVE: Acting Icon Dame Judi Dench, 91, Admits to 30-Year Stretch of Lawbreaking

Photo of Dame Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

Dame Judi Dench revealed she had engaged in lawbreaking for three decades.

Oct. 24 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Dame Judi Dench has confessed to driving illegally for three decades, revealing she repeatedly took to Britain's roads without a full license – even after being caught by police and hauled before a magistrates' court.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actress, 91, admitted she continued driving until passing her test at 50, despite having only a provisional license intended for supervised learners.

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Secret Driving Confession Revealed

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Photo of Dame Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

Dame Judi Dench confessed to driving illegally without a full license for 30 years.

The revelation appears in her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, written with actor Brendan O'Hea.

Dench said: "(I drove) in my black open-top MG sports car with red seats. I really loved that car. It had a retractable roof, which wouldn't close, and so I always drove round with a couple of handy sou'westers in the glove compartment in case it rained. And then I got caught going round Parliament Square."

The Skyfall star recalled being stopped by an officer who discovered she had no full license, no learner plates and a defective sidelight.

She said: "The policeman asked me if I had a licence and I said, 'I have a provisional licence.'"

The officer informed her she would be reported for the offenses, resulting in an appearance at London's Bow Street magistrates' court.

Rather than simply accepting responsibility, Dench attempted to explain away the missing learner plates in a letter to the authorities.

She said: "I did have L-plates – they were adhesive, but you know what the weather's been like these days, my lord."

Her explanation failed to persuade the court, which imposed a £2 fine – a sum she recalled being substantial at the time.

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Star Drove 30 Years Without a License

Photo of Dame Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

Dame Judi Dench revealed her driving confessions in her memoir with Brendan O'Hea.

However, the brush with the law apparently did little to discourage the actress from continuing to drive.

When O'Hea suggested she had spent another decade behind the wheel without passing her test, Dench corrected him.

She said: "Don't be ridiculous. It wasn't 10 – it was 30. I was 50 when I passed my test.

"I'm a good driver, though."

O'Hea disputed the assessment, prompting another extraordinary motoring confession involving Dench's late husband, actor Michael Williams, who died in 2001.

The actress described an incident on a narrow bridge where she encountered another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.

Rather than slowing down to allow the other driver through, both motorists apparently decided to accelerate.

Dench recalled the crossing becoming a terrifying experience for Williams, who feared the two vehicles would collide.

She said: "'Bum-clenching Bridge' – that's what he christened it afterwards. It's just up the road. It's a single-lane bridge and no two cars had ever passed on it."

Dench added: "Well, they hadn't before I came along. As I approached it, I saw another car heading towards us from the opposite direction."

Both drivers believed they could reach the opposite end before the other vehicle blocked their passage.

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'Jude! Jude! JUDE!'

Photo of Dame Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

The actress recalled a terrifying bridge race that left husband Michael Williams panicking.

Dench said: "All I heard as I hit the accelerator was Mikey shouting, 'Jude! Jude! JUDE!' He just closed his eyes. But we made it. Didn't even take off a wing mirror."

Dench has enjoyed one of Britain's most distinguished acting careers, spanning more than six decades across theater, television and film.

Born in York in 1934, Dench made her professional stage debut with the Old Vic company in 1957 before establishing herself as one of the country's leading Shakespearean performers.

She achieved international fame playing M, the formidable intelligence chief in the James Bond franchise, beginning with GoldenEye in 1995 and continuing through seven films.

Her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1999, despite appearing on screen for only eight minutes.

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Inside the Legendary Career of Dame Judi Dench

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Photo of Dame Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

Dame Judi Dench continued working despite eyesight loss caused by macular degeneration.

Dench has also received acclaim for Mrs Brown, Iris, Notes on a Scandal and Philomena, accumulating eight Oscar nominations.

She married fellow actor Michael Williams in 1971, and they had a daughter, Finty.

Williams died in 2001.

Despite deteriorating eyesight caused by macular degeneration, Dench has continued working and remains a celebrated figure in British entertainment.

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