EXCLUSIVE: Acting Icon Dame Judi Dench, 91, Admits to 30-Year Stretch of Lawbreaking

The revelation appears in her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, written with actor Brendan O'Hea.

Dench said: "(I drove) in my black open-top MG sports car with red seats. I really loved that car. It had a retractable roof, which wouldn't close, and so I always drove round with a couple of handy sou'westers in the glove compartment in case it rained. And then I got caught going round Parliament Square."

The Skyfall star recalled being stopped by an officer who discovered she had no full license, no learner plates and a defective sidelight.

She said: "The policeman asked me if I had a licence and I said, 'I have a provisional licence.'"

The officer informed her she would be reported for the offenses, resulting in an appearance at London's Bow Street magistrates' court.

Rather than simply accepting responsibility, Dench attempted to explain away the missing learner plates in a letter to the authorities.

She said: "I did have L-plates – they were adhesive, but you know what the weather's been like these days, my lord."

Her explanation failed to persuade the court, which imposed a £2 fine – a sum she recalled being substantial at the time.