Journey Rocker Deen Castronovo Hospitalized After On-Stage Emergency Just Two Songs Into Concert

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has been hospitalized after an on-stage emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The musician, 62, was forced off stage after just two songs into the band's set at BOK Center in Tulsa on Thursday, October 8.

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'It's An Unfortunate Situation'

Source: @chuckshutepodcast/youtube Castronovo's bandmate attempted to explain his absence.

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Castronovo’s health scare prompted keyboardist Jonathan Cain to explain the situation to the concerned audience. "We're going to see what happens as this progresses," he said. "It's an unfortunate situation. We're very sorry. We're hoping it's only a delay, but please – I'm sorry." Cain added: "Don't worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you."

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Journey Apologizes for Concert Delay

Source: Koin6/youtube Journey carried on the rest of the concert without Castronovo

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Ten minutes later, guitarist Neal Schon provided an update, explaining that Castronovo, 62 – who first joined Journey in 1998 before leaving in 2015 and ultimately returning in 2021– was seeking medical treatment and that his longtime drum tech would fill in for him for the rest of the show. Schon told the crowd: "He's heading to the hospital. We're going to continue the concert, and Deen's tech, his drum tech, is going to sit in with us tonight. "Please give a big hand for Steve Toomey. We'll be back in about 15 minutes. We love you all; we're really sorry about the inconvenience."

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Deen Castronovo's Legal Problems

Source: @koin6/youtube Singer Arnel Pineda made light of the drummer's plight.

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After the band, slated to perform at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Friday, October 9, started performing again, singer Arnel Pineda offered an encouraging update on Castronovo. "We ask for your prayers for our brother Deen Castronovo," he said. "He's gonna be fine. Too much Gatorade." A sentiment Schon echoed later into the show, saying: "This concert's for Deen tonight. "I'd love you all to pray for him. Everybody's been going through a lot. I think he's going to be fine." In 2015, Castronovo was sentenced to four years of probation and domestic violence prevention counseling after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, two counts of menacing, unlawful use of a knife, and coercion after an incident. He had previously faced a r--e charge before agreeing to plead guilty to the less serious charges.