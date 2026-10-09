Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Music

Journey Rocker Deen Castronovo Hospitalized After On-Stage Emergency Just Two Songs Into Concert

picture of Journey
Source: MEGA

Journey drummer Dean Castronovo has been hospitalized after a suffering an on-stage emergency just two songs into the band's set.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has been hospitalized after an on-stage emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The musician, 62, was forced off stage after just two songs into the band's set at BOK Center in Tulsa on Thursday, October 8.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's An Unfortunate Situation'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Dean Castronovo
Source: @chuckshutepodcast/youtube

Castronovo's bandmate attempted to explain his absence.

Article continues below advertisement

Castronovo’s health scare prompted keyboardist Jonathan Cain to explain the situation to the concerned audience.

"We're going to see what happens as this progresses," he said. "It's an unfortunate situation. We're very sorry. We're hoping it's only a delay, but please – I'm sorry."

Cain added: "Don't worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you."

Article continues below advertisement

Journey Apologizes for Concert Delay

picture of Dean Castronovo
Source: Koin6/youtube

Journey carried on the rest of the concert without Castronovo

Article continues below advertisement

Ten minutes later, guitarist Neal Schon provided an update, explaining that Castronovo, 62 – who first joined Journey in 1998 before leaving in 2015 and ultimately returning in 2021– was seeking medical treatment and that his longtime drum tech would fill in for him for the rest of the show.

Schon told the crowd: "He's heading to the hospital. We're going to continue the concert, and Deen's tech, his drum tech, is going to sit in with us tonight.

"Please give a big hand for Steve Toomey. We'll be back in about 15 minutes. We love you all; we're really sorry about the inconvenience."

Article continues below advertisement

Deen Castronovo's Legal Problems

picture of Dean Castronovo
Source: @koin6/youtube

Singer Arnel Pineda made light of the drummer's plight.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Image of Donald Trump- 45th and 47th president of USA

Inside Donald Trump's White House Purge — The Biggest Names Who Have Been Fired or Walked Away From His Administration Since His Return to Power

picture of Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Comeback: Axed Comedian Starring in New Sitcom with Fellow Right-Wing Stars

Article continues below advertisement

After the band, slated to perform at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Friday, October 9, started performing again, singer Arnel Pineda offered an encouraging update on Castronovo.

"We ask for your prayers for our brother Deen Castronovo," he said. "He's gonna be fine. Too much Gatorade."

A sentiment Schon echoed later into the show, saying: "This concert's for Deen tonight.

"I'd love you all to pray for him. Everybody's been going through a lot. I think he's going to be fine."

In 2015, Castronovo was sentenced to four years of probation and domestic violence prevention counseling after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, two counts of menacing, unlawful use of a knife, and coercion after an incident.

He had previously faced a r--e charge before agreeing to plead guilty to the less serious charges.

The drummer had previously been arrested in 2012 for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Journey was formed in 1973 in San Francisco as a jazz-fusion band, though it shifted to a more pop-oriented approach later in the 1970s after multiple lineup changes.

It went on to become one of the most successful bands of the '80s thanks to a string of hits, including Don't Stop Believin', Who's Cryin' Now, Any Way You Want It and Open Arms.

In March last year, Journey were forced to stop a performance after a fire broke out during their set. The rockers were performing at the Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston after an electrical fire broke out.

Despite the interruption, the crowd’s enthusiasm remained evident, with concertgoers continuing to belt out the lyrics.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.