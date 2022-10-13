Josh Duggar's Frightening Halloween Menu Revealed: All Tricks, No Treats For Convicted Jailbird
Josh Duggar won’t get to celebrate Halloween behind bars but his food will give him a fright. RadarOnline.com has obtained the former reality-star-turned-convicted sex offender’s entire menu for the spookiest day of the year, and we can confirm that no candy is on the agenda.
We can confirm that Federal prisons doesn't consider Halloween an official holiday — meaning there's no special menu like Veteran's Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. So, Duggar and his inmate buddies will have to gobble up their regular Monday meals.
According to the Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas' food list, Duggar and his prison pals will start all Hallows' Eve by stuffing their faces with oatmeal, oven potatoes, biscuits, cereal, and bread. They won't have to eat their start starches dry.
Condiments like jelly and margarine are on the breakfast menu too. Skim milk will also be offered to anyone trying to keep their physique right while being stuck behind bars.
All that goes out the door at lunch. Duggar's breakfast will be followed up with an option between chili cheese fries, a mysterious three-bean chili, or a baked potato. Regardless of the entree he chooses, his afternoon meal will consist of carrots, whole wheat bread, more fruit, and a beverage.
Dinner is where it gets really interesting. Duggar will pick between chicken fried rice or tofu. He'll be able to wash the rice down with black beans, green beans, whole wheat bread, and another beverage.
Instead of going trick or treating with his 7 children, the former 19 Kids and Counting star will be spending the next 12 Halloweens eating prison food — unless his appeal goes through.
Duggar made a desperate plea to appeal his verdict and sentencing by blaming his ex-used car lot co-worker Caleb Williams earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com reported, investigators found explicit and illegal material of children on the disgraced reality star's work computer. However, in the filing, Duggar pointed the finger at the feds.
He claimed they botched the investigation by failing to look into Williams. Duggar alleged his co-worker "regularly used" his work computer and was "extremely tech savvy." He also claimed that Caleb was a "convicted sex offender."
Duggar alleged he was prevented from calling Caleb to the witness stand to address a text message he reportedly sent his former colleague asking him to "watch the lot" in May 2019, right around the time the offenses took place.
The ex-TLC star was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison on May 25 for receiving and possessing child pornography.