According to the Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas' food list, Duggar and his prison pals will start all Hallows' Eve by stuffing their faces with oatmeal, oven potatoes, biscuits, cereal, and bread. They won't have to eat their start starches dry.

Condiments like jelly and margarine are on the breakfast menu too. Skim milk will also be offered to anyone trying to keep their physique right while being stuck behind bars.