Joran van der Sloot Faces Judgement in Days: Natalee Holloway Prime Suspect Will be Handed to Interpol Before Transfer to US

Joran Van der Sloot, a Dutch national suspected of Natalee Holloway's disappearance, will be handed over to Interpol before being transferred to the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Van der Sloot is currently serving a sentence in Peru's prison system for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010. Additional time was added to his sentence due to a drug smuggling scandal he was involved in while locked up. In May, the Peruvian government ruled that he would be temporarily transferred to face trial in the US, where he is facing charges of both wire fraud and extortion.

"In the next few days, INPE will proceed to hand over the convicted person to the INTERPOL PERU NCB to deliver it to the US authorities of the Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBI," Peru's prison agency said. Col. Carlos López Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru, told Fox News that officials in Peru began taking Van der Sloot from Challapalca Prison to a maximum security prison in Lima on Friday, June 2. "[Van der Sloot] will leave [Challapalca] tonight, and on Sunday morning, he will be in Lima, ready for the transfer," López Aeda said.

"We are going to carry out the medical procedures to certify Joran's good health, the COVID tests that even the staff who are going to transfer him have to do, those of us who are going to participate in the security convoy and guarantee that all his rights are respected so that everything is carried out in the fastest and most efficient way unless the defense presents some appeal which we highly doubt it," López Aeda said.

Van der Sloot allegedly offered Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, information on the location of her daughter's body for $250,000. He supposedly asked for $25,000 upfront and the rest when the body was positively identified. Prosecutors claim the Dutch national lied about Natalee's whereabouts.

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now," Beth Holloway said. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee," Beth Holloway said.

