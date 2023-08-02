Killer’s Last Words: Missouri Man Who Claimed He was a Vampire and Murdered Girl Apologizes to Her Family Before Execution
Moments before he was executed for the 2002 murder of Cassandra "Casey" Williamson, 6, death row inmate Johnny Johnson, 45, claimed he was a vampire and apologized for his crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hours after Williamson was reported missing by her parents on July 26, 2002, then-24-year-old Johnson confessed to police that he murdered her. The Missouri man revealed he kidnapped the kindergartener with the intent to rape and kill her, but Williamson's resistance thwarted his evil plan.
Johnson was convicted of all charges and was sentenced to death on March 7, 2005. The inmate died by lethal injection on Tuesday at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
Hours before his previously delayed execution was scheduled to take place, Johnson was given his last meal at the Missouri correctional facility.
Newsweek reported the 45-year-old chose a bacon burger, curly fries, and a strawberry milkshake before he addressed the heinous act he committed 21 years ago.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"God Bless," Johnson wrote in a statement. "Sorry to the people and family I hurt."
Johnson's last words followed an unsuccessful last act by his lawyers, who attempted to appeal his execution by arguing his mental competency based on his schizophrenia diagnosis.
Johnson's defense was centered around his diagnosis. During his trial, Johnson's lawyers said he stopped taking his schizophrenia medication six months before Williamson's murder because he made him feel like a "zombie."
- Infant Sustains ‘Catastrophic Injuries’ at Indiana Home, Parents Arrested After Giving ‘Conflicting Stories’ to Authorities: Police
- Alicia Navarro, 18, Flees Montana Apartment Overnight with 36-Year-Old Man: Report
- Alicia Navarro Cried as FBI Agents Raided Montana Home Where She Lived, 'Cuffed' Man: Neighbor
Prior appeals detailed delusions Johnson had about his death prompting the devil to bring the end of the world, as well as Johnson claiming to be a vampire. The Missouri Supreme Court denied the final appeal in June.
Just before his execution took place, former St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch branded the rejected appeals "nonsense."
"He’s got some issues — significant issues," McCulloch said before he added that Johnson "knew exactly what he was doing."
Johnson was described as an acquaintance of the Williamson family. After attending a barbecue in their neighborhood, Johnson was offered a place to sleep in the same house that the Williamson family was also staying at.
Williamson's father told authorities he woke just before 7 AM on the day of his daughter's murder and saw her standing in the living room with a young adult man. After the father returned from the restroom, his daughter and the man were gone.
A frantic community-wide search ended when police located Johnson, who was soaking wet. Johnson confessed to beating Williamson to death after she fought back during the attempted sexual assault.
Johnson buried the young girl beneath a pile of rocks at a local glass factory and attempted to wash off evidence in the nearby Meramec River.