Moments before he was executed for the 2002 murder of Cassandra "Casey" Williamson, 6, death row inmate Johnny Johnson, 45, claimed he was a vampire and apologized for his crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hours after Williamson was reported missing by her parents on July 26, 2002, then-24-year-old Johnson confessed to police that he murdered her. The Missouri man revealed he kidnapped the kindergartener with the intent to rape and kill her, but Williamson's resistance thwarted his evil plan.

Johnson was convicted of all charges and was sentenced to death on March 7, 2005. The inmate died by lethal injection on Tuesday at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.