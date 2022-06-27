Not So Fast! Johnny Depp Shuts Down Report He's Returning To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise With $301 Million Deal

His lawsuit said Heard had made up stories that Depp abused her during their marriage and carried on with the lie for years. He told the court he never touched Heard nor had he ever touched any woman in his life. He said her claims led to him being canceled in the industry for years with nobody wanting to be associated with him.

The Aquaman actress claimed she told the truth and said Depp did get physical with her during their relationship. She detailed several alleged incidents including one where the actor allegedly sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle while on a trip in Australia. He denied the accusation.