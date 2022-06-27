Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Johnny Depp
Exclusive Details

Not So Fast! Johnny Depp Shuts Down Report He's Returning To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise With $301 Million Deal

johnny pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 27 2022, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Johnny Depp has no plans to return to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after his $15 million victory in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Earlier today, the Australian outlet Poptopic reported Depp was set to close a $301 million deal with Disney to return as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates film along with a series for Disney+.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny pirates
Source: disney

An unnamed source told the outlet, “Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two."

A spokesperson for the 59-year-old Hollywood star tells Radar this is not true and he has no plans to put on his costume for another go.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp
Source: mega

During his bombshell trial with his ex-wife, Depp claimed her false allegations of abuse cost him his role in Pirates 6 and a $22.5 million check.

His former agent Tracey Jacobs claimed she had not been informed of any official deal. It also came out that Margot Robbie was being discussed as a potential actor to take over the franchise from Depp.

Article continues below advertisement
johnnydepp
Source: mega

Prior to his court victory, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer was said to have pushed hard for Depp to return with no luck.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Depp was awarded $15 million from his ex-wife after his team convinced a juror that Heard had defamed him.

Article continues below advertisement

His lawsuit said Heard had made up stories that Depp abused her during their marriage and carried on with the lie for years. He told the court he never touched Heard nor had he ever touched any woman in his life. He said her claims led to him being canceled in the industry for years with nobody wanting to be associated with him.

The Aquaman actress claimed she told the truth and said Depp did get physical with her during their relationship. She detailed several alleged incidents including one where the actor allegedly sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle while on a trip in Australia. He denied the accusation.

While Depp is not returning to Pirates, RadarOnline.com reported earlier today the actor was spotted leaving in preparation for his new role as King Louie XV in the French filmmaker Maiwenn Le Besco's highly-anticipated film.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. OPERATED BY EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.