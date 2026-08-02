Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Former Wildman Rocker Jokes Drugs Caused 'Jesus Wounds'

Photo of Johnny Borrell
Source: MEGA

Johnny Borrell believed he was suffering from stigmata.

Aug. 2 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Johnny Borrell has recalled one of the strangest episodes from his group Razorlight's early years, joking a mysterious wound resembling stigmata may have been linked to taking ecstasy during the height of the band's hard-living rock-and-roll lifestyle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Borrell, 46, made the remarks while reflecting on Razorlight's early career alongside drummer Andy Burrows, 47, as the band prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its smash self-titled second album with a UK tour this November.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Borrell Shares Wild Stigmata Story

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Johnny Borrell
Source: MEGA

Johnny Borrell recalled developing ring-shaped wounds resembling stigmata.

During the conversation with ContactMusic.com, the frontman revisited an incident from the group's breakthrough years in which he claimed to have developed what appeared to be stigmata – wounds traditionally associated with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Although Borrell – renowned as a former rock wildman – admitted he never received a definitive explanation, he said a doctor jokingly suggested the injury could have been caused by ecstasy use.

A source close to the band claimed: "Johnny has always been willing to laugh at some of the more chaotic moments from Razorlight's early days. He's looking back with perspective now rather than trying to glamorize that period."

The insider added: "The story captures the unpredictable lifestyle the band experienced at the time, but these days the focus is much more on celebrating the music than reliving the excess that surrounded it."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andy Burrows
Source: MEGA

Borrell discussed the incident with Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows.

Speaking about the incident, Borrell asked Burrows: "Do you remember when I got the stigmata?"

When asked what had caused the unexplained wound, Borrell admitted he did not know.

He recalled: "I said to (the doctor), 'What's going on?' He said, 'Maybe just ecstasy.'"

Borrell added the injury "grew out like a ring" before insisting with a laugh: "It actually happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Classic Album Returns

Photo of Johnny Borrell
Source: MEGA

Borrell noted his perspective on the band's legacy softened over time.

The exchange came as the pair discussed the legacy of Razorlight's 2006 self-titled record, which featured hit singles including America and Before I Fall to Pieces.

Produced largely by Chris Thomas, the album marked a commercial high point for the band and will now be performed in full by the group's classic lineup of Borrell, Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo during the anniversary tour.

Looking back at the record two decades later, Borrell said his perspective had softened with time.

"I feel a bit more chill about it, to be honest," he explained. "Yeah, that's alright. It's pretty good. It's not bad."

He continued: "Honestly, one thing I think, listening back to it now, is I really like it. I see where it fits into the catalogue of rock 'n' roll – I kinda get it. "Especially with Chris Thomas – sonically, he had his stamp on stuff."

Burrows also reflected positively on the album, describing it as "a good effort" while discussing how the record has stood the test of time.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Carey Mulligan

EXCLUSIVE: Carey Mulligan's 'Marriage is One of Huge Compromise' as She Bans Music at Home

Photo of George Michael

EXCLUSIVE: Outrage Over George Michael's Estate Suing Over Lost Album Film

Reunion Hits The Road

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Johnny Borrel with Razorlight members.
Source: MEGA

Razorlight announced a tour to mark their self-titled album anniversary.

The anniversary tour marks the latest chapter in Razorlight's reunion after years of lineup changes and periods apart.

Fans attending the November shows will see the four musicians who recorded the album reunite on stage to perform the record in its entirety, revisiting songs that helped establish the band as one of the defining British indie acts of the mid-2000s.

The performances will celebrate not only the album's commercial success but also a period in which Razorlight became one of the most prominent guitar bands of their generation, with Borrell now able to reflect on both the music and the band's more turbulent moments with considerably greater distance than during their early years.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.