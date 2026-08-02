EXCLUSIVE: Former Wildman Rocker Jokes Drugs Caused 'Jesus Wounds'

During the conversation with ContactMusic.com, the frontman revisited an incident from the group's breakthrough years in which he claimed to have developed what appeared to be stigmata – wounds traditionally associated with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Although Borrell – renowned as a former rock wildman – admitted he never received a definitive explanation, he said a doctor jokingly suggested the injury could have been caused by ecstasy use.

A source close to the band claimed: "Johnny has always been willing to laugh at some of the more chaotic moments from Razorlight's early days. He's looking back with perspective now rather than trying to glamorize that period."

The insider added: "The story captures the unpredictable lifestyle the band experienced at the time, but these days the focus is much more on celebrating the music than reliving the excess that surrounded it."