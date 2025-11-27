EXCLUSIVE: The Very Tortured Life of John Travolta's 'New Love' Revealed — Including Her Agoraphobia and Infamous Romps With One of Hollywood's Wildest Stars

Basinger's own path has been far from serene. In 2022, she admitted she had battled severe agoraphobia for years, which is defined as an anxiety disorder that involves fearing and avoiding places or situations that might cause panic and feelings of being trapped, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I wouldn't leave the house, I wouldn't go to dinner…," she said of the debilitating condition.

She added: "I had to relearn to drive," explaining, "everything used to make me nervous."

Basinger added: "Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass sliding to open the door, or, 'Where do I step to open the door?' Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it. You live with a dry mouth all the time, you're very shaky, you're just so exhausted all the time."

The condition left her housebound for months at a time and was a huge change from the sexpot persona she developed in the 1980s, thanks to roles in 9½ Weeks alongside Hollywood wildman Mickey Rourke as a dominant businessman.