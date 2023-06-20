Half His Size: John Goodman Stuns With Dramatic 198 Lbs Weight Loss
No longer Gigantic John Goodman flaunted his nearly 200-pound weight loss in France over the weekend. The 70-year-old actor flashed a smile and his much-smaller frame on the black carpet of the 62nd Monte-Carlo TV festival, where he served as the jury president.
Goodman has dropped a whopping 198 pounds total, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Righteous Gemstones star started his weight loss journey years ago after ballooning to 392 pounds. Goodman has slowly been shedding pounds, but he's never looked as thin as he appeared among his peers on Friday.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Emmy winner stole the spotlight with his shocking weight loss transformation. Wearing a fitted black suit, Goodman beamed in a white button-down and pink tie.
He buttoned his suit jacket to showcase his disappearing waist.
Everyone at the festival noticed Goodman — but not just for his weight loss. The event's organizer Laurent Puons gushed over the actor when revealing why the team asked him to become the festival's head of the jury.
“John Goodman is, quite frankly, a legend,” she told Variety. “My grandson loves him, my mother loves him and I love him.”
Laurent continued by praising Goodman over his four-decades-long career.
“He’s crossed several generations with a phenomenal film career, and a phenomenal television career. He’s done it all, played every role,” she explained. “If he wasn’t leading the jury, we’d give him our lifetime achievement award.”
Goodman eagerly posed on the black carpet for photographers and also stopped to take shots with his fellow jury members, including Marcus Ammon, Camilla Rydbacken, Sara Mortensen, Shane West, Frank Spotnitz, and Francesca Chillemi.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Roseanne actor has changed his lifestyle to drop weight. He ditched alcohol in 2007 and has since adopted a Mediterranean-style eating plan focusing on lean protein like fish and chicken, grains, and olive oil.
Goodman also makes sure to exercise plenty by working out 6 days per week.
The star revealed he gets in 10,000-12,000 steps per day. Goodman often walks around his ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood. He also addressed his eating issues in 2016, revealing, “I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically.”
"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” he told ABC. “Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.”
“I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous.”