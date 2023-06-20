Half His Size: John Goodman Stuns With Dramatic 198 Lbs Weight Loss

The star revealed he gets in 10,000-12,000 steps per day. Goodman often walks around his ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood. He also addressed his eating issues in 2016, revealing, “I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically.”

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” he told ABC. “Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.”

“I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous.”