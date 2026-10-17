EXCLUSIVE: John Cusack, 60, Faces Ridicule Over 'Stretched Balloon Face'

The actor, 60, whose performances in Say Anything, High Fidelity and Con Air made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading men, appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his career.

John Cusack has become the target of vicious online ridicule after his appearance in a rare interview sparked a wave of comments comparing the former Hollywood heartthrob's face to a "stretched balloon" and questioning whether he has undergone cosmetic procedures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the conversation was overshadowed by social media users scrutinizing his appearance, with some suggesting his facial features looked unusually smooth or altered.

One viewer sneered on X: "Who is that?" Another asked: "What the f--- did he do to his face?"

A third described his appearance as "laminated," while another complained: "I would have just loved to see him age normally. This face is creepy, like wax or a stretched balloon."

The reaction has renewed debate about Hollywood's obsession with youth and the increasingly aggressive scrutiny directed at aging male celebrities.

Cusack has not publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic surgery.

His appearance has nevertheless become the subject of comparisons with photographs taken during the height of his career.