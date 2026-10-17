EXCLUSIVE: John Cusack, 60, Faces Ridicule Over 'Stretched Balloon Face'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
John Cusack has become the target of vicious online ridicule after his appearance in a rare interview sparked a wave of comments comparing the former Hollywood heartthrob's face to a "stretched balloon" and questioning whether he has undergone cosmetic procedures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, 60, whose performances in Say Anything, High Fidelity and Con Air made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading men, appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his career.
Critics Go Off on John Cusack's 'Laminated' Appearance
But the conversation was overshadowed by social media users scrutinizing his appearance, with some suggesting his facial features looked unusually smooth or altered.
One viewer sneered on X: "Who is that?" Another asked: "What the f--- did he do to his face?"
A third described his appearance as "laminated," while another complained: "I would have just loved to see him age normally. This face is creepy, like wax or a stretched balloon."
The reaction has renewed debate about Hollywood's obsession with youth and the increasingly aggressive scrutiny directed at aging male celebrities.
Cusack has not publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic surgery.
His appearance has nevertheless become the subject of comparisons with photographs taken during the height of his career.
Iconic Roles Made John Cusack a Romantic Leading Man
In Say Anything, released in 1989, Cusack established himself as a romantic leading man before subsequently embracing more unconventional characters.
His performance as record-store owner Rob Gordon in the 2000 comedy-drama High Fidelity further cemented his reputation as an actor capable of combining humor, vulnerability and romantic appeal.
More than 25 years later, some social media commentators appeared surprised his appearance had changed.
One critic advised him online: "Just age gracefully."
Another mocked his hairstyle, saying: "That lacquer job on the hair ain't fooling anybody."
Fans Push Back Against Online Appearance-Shaming
The criticism has also attracted opposition from fans who argue the actor should not face public humiliation simply because he looks different from his younger self.
One supporter wrote: "Can't believe so many people are focusing on his looks? Strange society we've become."
Another defended Cusack, saying: "Let the man age. Let him look however the f--- he looks. These comments are horrible."
A Hollywood publicist told us: "This controversy reflects a broader shift in celebrity culture, where men increasingly encounter the same contradictory expectations historically imposed on female performers.
"Actors are frequently criticized for showing visible signs of aging, yet also face accusations of vanity when observers suspect they have attempted to preserve a youthful appearance.
"Social media platforms have intensified that scrutiny by allowing photographs and video clips to circulate independently of their original context."
"Side-by-side comparisons can generate widespread speculation without establishing whether differences reflect aging, lighting, camera angles or cosmetic intervention," they noted.
Cusack, whose other credits include Being John Malkovich, Grosse Pointe Blank, and 2012, has generally maintained a relatively private personal life.
But the movie star has also remained politically outspoken, frequently using social media to discuss international affairs and American politics.
Born in Evanston, Illinois, into a family of performers, including his actress sister Joan Cusack, he rose to fame in 1980s teen movies before becoming a Hollywood A-lister.
He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in High Fidelity and portrayed Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy.
Never married and without children, Cusack has largely kept his romantic relationships private and out of the paparazzi spotlight.
His political activism includes frequent criticisms of US foreign policy.