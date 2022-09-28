A Man Of Action: John Bommarito's Rise To The Top

At the same time, John excelled in his classes and graduated High School in the top two percent of his class. He then went on to pursue a degree in the Psychology and Pre medical field and graduated with honors.

He was accepted into Stanford University Medical School, but he decided to redirect his life. He returned to work at the Bommarito Automotive Group and quickly found that he had a knack for negotiation.

Everything he touched got better, and he quickly gained a good reputation for increasing sales. His reputation became so well known that even General Motors approached him with a deal to purchase a failing Oldsmobile-Cadillac store.