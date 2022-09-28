A Man Of Action: John Bommarito's Rise To The Top
John Bommarito brought the Bommarito Automotive Group to new heights becoming the #1 choice for consumers and went on to start two NASCAR teams and change the racing world for the better in his own home town.
At the age of 12, John already had a job. After school, he would wash cars and park them for his father’s company—the Bommarito Automotive Group. At 15, he worked in the service department and gained a deeper understanding of how cars work.
At the same time, John excelled in his classes and graduated High School in the top two percent of his class. He then went on to pursue a degree in the Psychology and Pre medical field and graduated with honors.
He was accepted into Stanford University Medical School, but he decided to redirect his life. He returned to work at the Bommarito Automotive Group and quickly found that he had a knack for negotiation.
Everything he touched got better, and he quickly gained a good reputation for increasing sales. His reputation became so well known that even General Motors approached him with a deal to purchase a failing Oldsmobile-Cadillac store.
The store was only selling 25 units a month. But, John saw the potential of the store and, through some negotiation, was able to bring in Mazda cars. The store is now wildly successful and sells over 280 units a month.
For his accomplishments, John even received the prestigious President’s Club award from Mazda.
Using his negotiation skills, he went on to add another car brand to the Bommarito Family of Dealerships. He continued to add more brands and even added multiple new dealerships to his business, bringing todays count to 20.
Under John’s leadership, The Bommarito Automotive Group became Missouri’s #1 choice for consumers. Even after all of his success, John is not the type of guy who wants to sit back and ride it out.
Instead, he did what he always does—seek out new challenges and possibilities. Being a man of action, there was only one clear direction and that was to become involved with the industry that hosts the fastest cars in the world—NASCAR.
With his negotiation skills always at hand, a multi-year agreement was established with Curtis Francois—the CEO and Gateway Motorsports Park Owner.
This agreement led to an international, world-class racing event that hosted competitors from America, France, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Australia, Japan, and more.
The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 was announced and the INDYCAR series event was primarily sponsored by the Bommarito Automotive Group.
For this wild accomplishment, John was appointed as a Director of the St. Louis Sports Commission. But, John was not finished. He went on to start a NASCAR Grander Outdoor Truck Series team with Jordan Anderson. Commenting on this, racecar driver Jordan Anderson said: “I am thankful to John Bommarito and the entire Bommarito family for their vision in making this new chapter possible, along with every single one of our team partners.”
It wasn’t long before the INDYCAR series race grew to the third largest attended race in the series. John was recognized for his “Audience Enhancement Program” which brought record attendance to the races.
John and Jordan went on to start another racing team—the Bommarito Chevrolet Xfinity team. The team managed to finish in the Top 10 in their first debut race.
All in all, John Bommarito’s determination and negotiation skills brought the Bommarito Automotive Group to new unprecedented heights. The same can be said about his work in the NASCAR world as it was felt throughout the world and will leave a positive influence on the industry for years to come.
Just recently, John, Dave Steward, CEO of World Wide Technology, and owner of WWT Raceway Curtis Francois announced the Nascar Cup Series would be coming to the ST Louis Region in 2022, a dream come true for race fans from all over the midwest.