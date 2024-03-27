Former Democratic 2000 Vice President Nominee Joe Lieberman Dead at Age 82

Lieberman passed away on Wednesday in New York surrounded by his family.

Longtime Connecticut senator and 2000 vice president nominee Joe Lieberman has died at age 82, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lieberman's family said he died due to complications from a fall.

In a statement, the late senator's family said he died "due to complications from a fall."

"He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed," the family added.