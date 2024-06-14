Joe Biden's Blowup at TikToker Resurfaces as White House Tries to Set Limits on Questions: 'I Trust You As Far As I Can Throw Your Phone'

A video of President Joe Biden telling an influencer, "I trust you about as far as I can throw your phone" resurfaced this week as he fights to win over young online voters.

In late April, Jonathan M. Katz , an independent journalist with a little more than 72k followers, posted a video of his interaction with Biden during a White House reception filled with popular content creators and celebrities. He filmed as he approached the president and pressed him on America's support of Israel's "genocide" in Palestine.

Watch to the end. Had a chance to ask President Biden some questions about Israel, Gaza, and the student protests today. So I did. #biden #whitehouse #gaza #israel #palestine #badcamerawork #fyp

Biden answered some of his questions, explaining that he was taking action by "putting extreme pressure on Israelis to back off and open up humanitarian access in Gaza," adding, "I think we're getting close."

After getting pulled away by people in the bustling crowd hoping for a meet-and-greet with the president, Biden turned back to Katz, who was still filming, and told him, "Look, I know you’re a typical press guy, you’re grabbing me in front of all this ... but I trust you about as far as I can throw your phone."

The commander-in-chief then added, "I have a good arm, man. I can throw a long way."

"But my point is this," Biden continued, "I have made very clear to the Israelis what they have to do in the near term, and if they don't, what's gonna happen."