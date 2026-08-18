EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Tapes Spark New Questions Over 'Secrets and Obama Rift'

"They didn't even know I had this," Biden said during an October 2016 interview while discussing notes and classified foreign policy material he had retained from his two terms as vice president.

"Some of this may be classified, so be careful," he warned the ghostwriter.

Presidential historian Leon Wagener told RadarOnline.com he believes Biden, 83, should be prosecuted for hiding top secret documents – if he could even remember what he was doing at the time.

"It's one of the biggest breaches of national security in living memory, and it certainly destroys his legacy," he said.

On the smoking-gun tapes, Biden also repeatedly forgets dates and loses his train of thought during rambling rants – saying at one point, "Oh gosh. I, I can't think of what it is."