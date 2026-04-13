EXCLUSIVE: J.Lo's AI Dream Guy — Bad Luck in Love Has Driven Diva to Digital Romance
April 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Man-eater Jennifer Lopez has ditched dating in real life – and hooked up with an AI guy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After four failed marriages, the 56-year-old diva tapped artificial intelligence to design her dream date – a smooth-talking Brit who's at her beck and call, according to sources.
Sworn Off Dating... For Now
"Jennifer has sworn off real dating for now and jokes that the closest thing she has to a boyfriend is her AI companion," said a source.
"But it's not exactly a joke because she's created her dream guy and she talks to him morning, noon and night! It started as curiosity about the technology, but it didn't take long to snowball. Jennifer needs a lot of admiration and positive feedback, and her AI companion gives that to her in spades."
After her divorce from fourth hubby Ben Affleck was finalized in 2024, J.Lo says she took a year off to focus on herself and her kids – 18-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with third hubby Marc Anthony. (J.Lo also had brief marriages to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd.)
"I canceled tours and just decided to be home and sit on what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything – just sit," she recently revealed.
Jennifer's 'Happy Era'
Now she said: "I'm in my happy era. I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I'm free."
The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer recently stole the show in a low-cut black slip gown at L.A.'s An Unforgettable Evening gala.
Meanwhile, her ex Affleck has also hopped on the AI bandwagon – signing a $600 million deal to sell InterPositive, an AI filmmaking tools startup he founded, to Netflix.
As for J.Lo's alleged AI sweetie, "she gave it a posh British accent, which she says is 'so sexy,'" shared a source.
"She laughs that it's basically the perfect gentleman because it never interrupts, never argues and always tells her she's 'brilliant.'"
"She'll analyze situations from her life and ask for guidance from him. She says she always feels better after talking to him.
"Jennifer acknowledges it's not dating, but she says her robo-boyfriend has been more supportive than most of the men she's dated."