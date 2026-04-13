"Jennifer has sworn off real dating for now and jokes that the closest thing she has to a boyfriend is her AI companion," said a source.

"But it's not exactly a joke because she's created her dream guy and she talks to him morning, noon and night! It started as curiosity about the technology, but it didn't take long to snowball. Jennifer needs a lot of admiration and positive feedback, and her AI companion gives that to her in spades."

After her divorce from fourth hubby Ben Affleck was finalized in 2024, J.Lo says she took a year off to focus on herself and her kids – 18-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with third hubby Marc Anthony. (J.Lo also had brief marriages to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd.)

"I canceled tours and just decided to be home and sit on what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything – just sit," she recently revealed.