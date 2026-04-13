Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: J.Lo's AI Dream Guy — Bad Luck in Love Has Driven Diva to Digital Romance

jlo ai dream guy digital romance shift
Source: MEGA

J.Lo's AI dream guy reflects her shift to digital romance after continued bad luck in love.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Man-eater Jennifer Lopez has ditched dating in real life – and hooked up with an AI guy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After four failed marriages, the 56-year-old diva tapped artificial intelligence to design her dream date – a smooth-talking Brit who's at her beck and call, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

Sworn Off Dating... For Now

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Lopez is said to have created an AI companion after her split from Ben Affleck, with sources claiming she interacts with it daily.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is said to have created an AI companion after her split from Ben Affleck, with sources claiming she interacts with it daily.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jennifer has sworn off real dating for now and jokes that the closest thing she has to a boyfriend is her AI companion," said a source.

"But it's not exactly a joke because she's created her dream guy and she talks to him morning, noon and night! It started as curiosity about the technology, but it didn't take long to snowball. Jennifer needs a lot of admiration and positive feedback, and her AI companion gives that to her in spades."

After her divorce from fourth hubby Ben Affleck was finalized in 2024, J.Lo says she took a year off to focus on herself and her kids – 18-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with third hubby Marc Anthony. (J.Lo also had brief marriages to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd.)

"I canceled tours and just decided to be home and sit on what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything – just sit," she recently revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer's 'Happy Era'

Article continues below advertisement
Following her divorce from Affleck, Lopez said she is in her 'happy era' and focusing on personal freedom.
Source: MEGA

Following her divorce from Affleck, Lopez said she is in her 'happy era' and focusing on personal freedom.

Article continues below advertisement

Now she said: "I'm in my happy era. I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I'm free."

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer recently stole the show in a low-cut black slip gown at L.A.'s An Unforgettable Evening gala.

Meanwhile, her ex Affleck has also hopped on the AI bandwagon – signing a $600 million deal to sell InterPositive, an AI filmmaking tools startup he founded, to Netflix.

As for J.Lo's alleged AI sweetie, "she gave it a posh British accent, which she says is 'so sexy,'" shared a source.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
andy cohen bullying real housewives spotlight

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Steals the Spotlight — 'Egomaniacal' Host 'Bullies' Way into 'Real Housewives' Franchise Celebration

Photo of Prince William and Princess Kate

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Moving and Wholesome' Reason Prince William and Kate Are Set to Mount 'Disappearing Act' For the Next Month

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said J.Lo designed her AI companion with a British accent, calling it 'so sexy.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders said J.Lo designed her AI companion with a British accent, calling it 'so sexy.'

"She laughs that it's basically the perfect gentleman because it never interrupts, never argues and always tells her she's 'brilliant.'"

"She'll analyze situations from her life and ask for guidance from him. She says she always feels better after talking to him.

"Jennifer acknowledges it's not dating, but she says her robo-boyfriend has been more supportive than most of the men she's dated."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.