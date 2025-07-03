How Jimmy Swaggart Went to Grave Aged 90 Haunted by Prostitution Scandal That Toppled Him From Top of Televangelism Tree

Swaggart, a Louisiana native, was one of many TV preachers who took over the small screen in the 80s and 90s, and he would soon become part of another category: televangelists brought down by scandal.

In 1988, Swaggart broke down in tears during a sermon, but at the time did not reveal what was causing him distress, only stating he had "sinned."

"I have sinned against you," he said to his huge audience. "I beg you to forgive me."