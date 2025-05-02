Your tip
Exclusive Details
Exclusive Details

Jill Sobule Spoke About 'Death' and Struggling While on Tour In Eerie Final Post Before Iconic 'I Kissed a Girl' Singer Died in House Fire

Photo of Jill Sobule
Source: MEGA

Jill Sobule spoke about death days before her passing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 2 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jill Sobule's final post eerily referenced death just days before she would die in a house fire.

The singer and songwriter admitted to struggling while on tour and reached out to her fans for help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jill sobule death final post tour house fire
Source: MEGA

Sobule died in a tragic house fire in Minnesota.

Just days before Sobule's passing, she took to Instagram to open up about her current tour, admitting "It's been hard."

She continued: "I somehow messed up my back and have sciatica. The morning is the worst. Any advice? Any good back docs, physical therapist etc. in LA?" and added, "I’ll be there for a few weeks."

However, alongside her caption, the Supermodel hitmaker also included a cartoon by Jason Adam Katzenstein.

It read: "Every gig now is about luring sailors to their deaths – remember when it used to be about the music?"

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to highlight her final words on social media, as one said: "What an eerie last post," and another added, "Gobsmacked by this awful, horrific news."

"Prophetic, in the worst way possible. What horrible news," a user posted.

Sobule was scheduled to play a show at Swallow Hill Music in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 2, and had a packed schedule throughout the summer.

In an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com, the venue revealed they would be paying tribute to the late music star.

"This is an incredibly sad occasion, but we are honored to host a memorial gathering for her tonight," they said, and added "Ron Bostwick of 105.5 The Colorado Sound, who was Jill's friend, will act as host for the evening."

The venue revealed: "We were looking forward to her Friday night concert and expected a great audience and an unforgettable night. Jill maintained close ties to Denver and its music community even though she moved away a while back.

"Swallow Hill has been a regular stop on her recent national tours and it was always a joy to work with her and her team. She is part of our community fabric, having first performed at Swallow Hill in 1982. We were always honored to host her, not only because of her ties to Denver and the community here, but because she was a one of a kind talent and voice, and fearless pioneer and champion for LGBTQ+ people and their visibility. "

jill sobule death final post tour house fire
Source: MEGA

The singer was set to perform in Colorado on Friday, May 2.

According to officials, the 66-year-old died in her home in Minnesota during a fire, with her body being discovered by firefighters early Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sobule is perhaps best known for her 1995 hit I Kissed a Girl, a song that landed on everyone's radar again when Katy Perry released a track with the same name 13 years later.

At the time, Perry had claimed the name of the song came to her "in a dream."

That did not land well with Sobule as she would call out the Fireworks singer in an interview with The Rumpus: "F--- you Katy Perry, you f------ stupid, maybe 'not good for the gays,' title thieving, haven't heard much else, so not quite sure if you're talented, f------ little s---."

jillsobule ig
Source: @jillsobule/instagram

She was best known for her hit 'I Kissed a Girl' in 1995.

However, Sobule would later claim she was just joking, and cleared up her apparent feud with Perry two years later in an article with Huff Post: "I may be a touch cynical about the business, but I have never really been angry or had ill feelings towards Katy herself.

"I was actually in a small way happy to not be the ‘Kissed a Girl’ girl anymore.”

Sobule also added she hoped fans of Perry were “okay with the title of my brand new song, ‘I Kissed a Girl ...First.'"

jill sobule death final post tour house fire

Sobule was 66 years old.

Sobule is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, as well as her nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert, and Robert’s wife, Irina.

