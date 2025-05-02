Jill Sobule Spoke About 'Death' and Struggling While on Tour In Eerie Final Post Before Iconic 'I Kissed a Girl' Singer Died in House Fire

In an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com, the venue revealed they would be paying tribute to the late music star.

"This is an incredibly sad occasion, but we are honored to host a memorial gathering for her tonight," they said, and added "Ron Bostwick of 105.5 The Colorado Sound, who was Jill's friend, will act as host for the evening."

The venue revealed: "We were looking forward to her Friday night concert and expected a great audience and an unforgettable night. Jill maintained close ties to Denver and its music community even though she moved away a while back.

"Swallow Hill has been a regular stop on her recent national tours and it was always a joy to work with her and her team. She is part of our community fabric, having first performed at Swallow Hill in 1982. We were always honored to host her, not only because of her ties to Denver and the community here, but because she was a one of a kind talent and voice, and fearless pioneer and champion for LGBTQ+ people and their visibility. "