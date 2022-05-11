Jill Duggar Details 'Toxic' & 'Controlling' Relationship With Father Jim Bob In Explosive Unsealed Court Docs

Jill Duggar went into detail about the "toxic" relationship she had with her allegedly "controlling" father, Jim Bob, in unsealed court documents now making the rounds online.

The explosive claims were made in a 2017 lawsuit against the City of Springdale and police department staff issued by Jill, as well as her sisters Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna.

It was in response to police reports being shared with the public in 2015 after Jim Bob told local authorities that their disgraced brother Josh had molested five minor girls. Jill and Jessa came forward as two of his victims.