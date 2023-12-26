Jewelry as Wearable Self-Care: Mike Cooke's Approach to Building Sterling Forever

No longer just a glittering accessory or an extravagant display of wealth, the jewelry narrative is now seen through a much different lens—as a deeply personal form of self-expression, a tangible reflection of one's identity and emotions. Modern trends have reframed jewelry as an extension of personal style, reflecting individuality and even serving as a form of wearable art. Despite the shifts, however, there still remains a gap, mainly in terms of accessibility. For a long time, high-end jewelry was reserved for the privileged, leaving individuals who couldn’t afford to wear it on the margins of elegance.

Disturbed by this reality, Mike Cooke, a seasoned entrepreneur, wondered if there was a way to redefine luxury without compromising quality. Envisioning a world in which jewelry wasn’t a mere symbol of wealth but a way for people to show off their unique styles, Cooke embarked on a one-of-a-kind mission: to democratize glamor. With the help of family and close friends, Mike was able to turn this remarkable idea into a business - Sterling Forever, a name that is now synonymous with affordable high-end jewelry.

Cooke and his team, who go above and beyond to design gorgeous pieces of durable jewelry for any style and occasion, believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy of owning high-quality pieces without the prohibitive price tags often associated with opulence. Yet, this vision extends beyond just affordability. Cooke understands the emotional resonance of jewelry and recognizes its singular potential as a tool for self-care and personal empowerment. “This isn’t just about beauty or status. It’s about how it makes you feel,” Cooke says. “Someone’s favorite necklace or bracelet or earrings can be a source of strength, a reminder of personal victories, or even a symbol of confidence or self-love. This is why we aim not just to create beautiful pieces but wearable tokens of self-care.”

Sterling Forever’s vision to democratize luxury jewelry certainly challenges the conventional narrative of luxury as an exclusive domain. By bringing the allure and elegance of such pieces to a wider demographic without compromising on design or durability, the company has empowered people from all walks of life to indulge in self-care through the beauty of wearable art. As Cooke puts it, “The right piece of jewelry can really uplift someone’s mood, boost their self-esteem, and even make the wearer feel cared for and special. And this is what our mission is all about—turning jewelry into an experience instead of just a product wrapped in a hefty price tag.”

interestingly, however, since its inception, Sterling Forever hasn’t just caught the interest of its target demographic. It has also gained the recognition—and love—of some of the entertainment world’s most beloved darlings, from Jenna Ortega, Christina Aguilera, and Jennifer Coolidge to other A-listers, such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly Clarkson, and Keke Palmer. Reflecting on the brand's spectacular success, Cooke shares his excitement and appreciation, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled and humbled by the love Sterling Forever has received from such incredible talents. To see our pieces worn by some of the biggest names in Hollywood has been deeply gratifying, and it has only made us even more committed to our mission.”

The list of exceptional individuals recognizing the significance of Sterling Forever’s endeavors doesn’t stop here. For the second year in a row, the company has been featured on Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Favorites List.’ Cooke shares that when the company found itself on the 2022 list, he was shocked - but grateful. Still, he never thought he and his team would get to achieve this significant milestone one more time. And yet - they did. Their Perfect O-ccasion Earring Case now adorns this year’s list, solidifying Sterling Forever’s unyielding commitment to democratizing high-end jewelry. “When I realized we were on the 2023 list as well, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she must love our pieces very much,’” Cooke says. “I’m excited and thankful since it’s not something most other brands get to experience.”

The impact of this recognition is profound. From an increased press presence to a boost in revenue, it has enabled Sterling Forever to kick open the doors to brand-new opportunities, including some upcoming retail partnerships, projected to launch sometime in 2024. Without a doubt, Sterling Forever has come a long way since its humble beginnings in Cooke’s basement. From being worn by Hollywood’s elite to becoming one of the most sought-after brands among a wider demographic, Cooke and his team have truly redefined their industry’s landscape.

As they gear up for the future, they are ready to take the company - and its mission - to the next level. As Cooke says, “We believe in the power of jewelry as vessels for self-care and self-expression. We will remain steadfast in our efforts to keep the door to high-quality jewelry open to everyone.”