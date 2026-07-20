EXCLUSIVE: Pick-Up Artist — Jewel Shocks Fans by Confession to Humiliating Shoplifting Addiction

The Who Will Save Your Soul songbird, 52, left her childhood home in Alaska at 15 after her father became increasingly abusive.

Singer Jewel confesses she was addicted to shoplifting when she was a homeless teenager, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After losing her job and home, Jewel said she turned to shoplifting while living in her car.

She was just getting by in San Diego when she lost her job – and her apartment – after a pervy supervisor made a pass at her, forcing the desperate teen to live in her car.

"I didn't have food. I didn't have water. I didn't have anything. I didn't have gas," she recalled.

That's when she turned to five-finger discounts.

"It started with carrots, which apparently are the gateway vegetable," she said.

That soon escalated to "stealing herbs and things like that to try and.... I had bad kidneys," she said. "And then, it just kind of evolved into stealing things that weren't food and things that I didn't need."