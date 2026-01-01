Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jessica Alba
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba Ready to Walk Down the Aisle! Actress, 44, 'Already Planning Wedding' With Younger Boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, After Less Than a Year of Dating

Jessica Alba is already eyeing an engagement with Danny Ramirez after dating for less than a year.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba is already eyeing an engagement with Danny Ramirez after dating for less than a year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Six months into their romance, Jessica Alba is already eyeing an engagement with Danny Ramirez.

"She's happier than she's been in years," said a source. "Danny is a real gem and they have genuine chemistry."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Craving Romance

Article continues below advertisement
Marvel star Danny Ramirez earned praise for treating Jessica Alba 'like royalty.'
Source: MEGA

Marvel star Danny Ramirez earned praise for treating Jessica Alba 'like royalty.'

Article continues below advertisement

Alba, 44, who split from Cash Warren in January after 17 years of marriage, "wanted to be romanced again."

"After raising three kids, she needed to be appreciated, and Danny treats her like royalty," the source said.

The actress and the Marvel star, 33, have jetted to getaways to Mexico and Australia, exchanged PDA at high-profile events like the U.S. Open and finally hard-launched their romance at a star-studded November 8 gala.

"They'll be husband and wife within the year," said the source. "Danny isn't going to screw this up."

Article continues below advertisement

Splitting From Cash

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
O.J. Simpson's estate has agreed to pay $58M debt to Ron Goldman's family decades after the murder.

EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Estate Agrees to Pay $58Million Debt to Ron Goldman's Family Decades After Brutal Murder – Despite NFL Legend Only Leaving Behind $3Million

'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been facing backlash over startling slimdowns on red carpets.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Wicked' Stars' Startling Slimdowns Spark Online Backlash – Bone-baring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Fans Beg Actresses 'To Get Help' After Red Carpet Appearances

Article continues below advertisement
A source predicted Alba and Ramirez will be 'husband and wife within the year.'
Source: MEGA

A source predicted Alba and Ramirez will be 'husband and wife within the year.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Back in January 2025, Alba announced her split from her ex-husband.

She wrote at the time: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.