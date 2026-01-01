EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba Ready to Walk Down the Aisle! Actress, 44, 'Already Planning Wedding' With Younger Boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, After Less Than a Year of Dating
Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Six months into their romance, Jessica Alba is already eyeing an engagement with Danny Ramirez.
"She's happier than she's been in years," said a source. "Danny is a real gem and they have genuine chemistry."
Craving Romance
Alba, 44, who split from Cash Warren in January after 17 years of marriage, "wanted to be romanced again."
"After raising three kids, she needed to be appreciated, and Danny treats her like royalty," the source said.
The actress and the Marvel star, 33, have jetted to getaways to Mexico and Australia, exchanged PDA at high-profile events like the U.S. Open and finally hard-launched their romance at a star-studded November 8 gala.
"They'll be husband and wife within the year," said the source. "Danny isn't going to screw this up."
Splitting From Cash
Back in January 2025, Alba announced her split from her ex-husband.
She wrote at the time: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.
"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."