EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba Ready to Walk Down the Aisle! Actress, 44, 'Already Planning Wedding' With Younger Boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, After Less Than a Year of Dating

Alba, 44, who split from Cash Warren in January after 17 years of marriage, "wanted to be romanced again."

"After raising three kids, she needed to be appreciated, and Danny treats her like royalty," the source said.

The actress and the Marvel star, 33, have jetted to getaways to Mexico and Australia, exchanged PDA at high-profile events like the U.S. Open and finally hard-launched their romance at a star-studded November 8 gala.

"They'll be husband and wife within the year," said the source. "Danny isn't going to screw this up."