EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba's Prenup Panic! Pals Begging Star to Protect $100Million Fortune From Younger Boyfriend Danny Ramirez
Jan. 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Head-over-heels Jessica Alba is so crazy in love with new man Danny Ramirez, she's ready to run down the aisle with him. But pals are warning her to slow her roll and protect her bank account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran actress and Honest Company founder, 44, has built a $100 million fortune.
But insiders said she's still ready to tie the knot with actor Ramirez, 33, without getting a prenup – even though her divorce from ex Cash Warren, 46, hasn't been finalized yet.
Friends Fear It’s Too Soon
"It's no surprise Jessica is rebuilding her life around Danny," a source said. "He treats her like royalty and she loves every second of it."
The lovestruck couple – who went Instagram official in late October – started dating after the Fantastic Four alum pulled the plug on her 16-year marriage to Warren, who's the dad of her three kids, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.
While a source said Alba is "happier than she has been in years," her talk of tying the knot again has set off alarm bells among close friends.
"Everyone's happy for her, but it feels way too soon for her to be considering marriage," an insider said. "They're convinced she needs an iron-clad prenup. The last thing she needs is to be taken to the cleaners by this guy sometime down the line."
Hollywood Fame Can Change Fast
Danny is one of Hollywood's rising stars, thanks to roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Captain America: Brave New World and other action flicks.
So while the two may be madly in love now, "things can turn on a dime in Hollywood, especially, as Jessica herself knows," the source shared. "She needs to protect the empire she's built."
Still, sources said the two are making plans to move in together in early 2026.