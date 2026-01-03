EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba's Prenup Panic! Pals Begging Star to Protect $100Million Fortune From Younger Boyfriend Danny Ramirez

"It's no surprise Jessica is rebuilding her life around Danny," a source said. "He treats her like royalty and she loves every second of it."

The lovestruck couple – who went Instagram official in late October – started dating after the Fantastic Four alum pulled the plug on her 16-year marriage to Warren, who's the dad of her three kids, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

While a source said Alba is "happier than she has been in years," her talk of tying the knot again has set off alarm bells among close friends.

"Everyone's happy for her, but it feels way too soon for her to be considering marriage," an insider said. "They're convinced she needs an iron-clad prenup. The last thing she needs is to be taken to the cleaners by this guy sometime down the line."