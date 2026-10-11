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Home > News > Nicole Snooki Polizzi

'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery for Cervical Cancer: 'It's Been a Lot'

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Source: MEGA

Nicole Polizzi opened up about her health battle.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi got teary-eyed after undergoing cancer surgery, as she urged fans to be proactive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Six months after receiving a diagnosis of stage 1 cervical cancer, Polizzi underwent surgery to have her uterus, cervix, and fallopian tubes removed, using a C-section cut. Admitting that she is "not good with pain," the 38-year-old got emotional on Instagram, telling her 16.6 million followers, "Sorry, it’s just been a lot."

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'It's a Scary Thing'

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Source: MEGA

Polizzi underwent surgery after her cervical cancer diagnosis.

The Jersey Shore alum has been vocal about her cancer struggle, documenting it on social media.

"Just wanna keep it going because it’s a scary thing, and a lot of us women deal with it, and no one really talks about it," the mom of three, with her husband of 12 years, Jionni LaValle, shared. "So I’m here to give that platform for all of us ladies."

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Cancer Battle Into Advocacy

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Source: @snooki/Instagram

Polizzi urged women to talk openly about cervical cancer.

She added that she was moved by reading the comments on her posts from women facing the same surgery. "I’m here to show you what’s up, and it’s scary, and it’s OK to be scared," she said, noting, "It’s just like any surgery. You have pain, you gotta manage it, manage it, get the pain meds, and in a couple of days you’ll feel brand spanking new."

Choosing to see the bright side of things, Polizzi added, "No more periods. I don’t have to take birth control anymore."

'Get Your Pap Smears'

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The television veteran urged fans never to skip routine Pap smears.

One issue, however: Her pup Rocky wanted to lie on her stomach as she recovered in bed at home, though she later posted, "Rocky knows mommy has a booboo."

Before signing off, the reality vet addressed her fans. "I love you. Thanks for being here," she said. "And get your Pap smears, OK?"

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