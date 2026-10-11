'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery for Cervical Cancer: 'It's Been a Lot'

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi got teary-eyed after undergoing cancer surgery, as she urged fans to be proactive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Six months after receiving a diagnosis of stage 1 cervical cancer, Polizzi underwent surgery to have her uterus, cervix, and fallopian tubes removed, using a C-section cut. Admitting that she is "not good with pain," the 38-year-old got emotional on Instagram, telling her 16.6 million followers, "Sorry, it’s just been a lot."