EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Seinfeld 'Dementia Fears' Explode — 'Seinfeld' Comic, 71, Launched Fitness Regime Fueled by His 'Obsessive' Health Terrors
Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jittery Jerry Seinfeld is hitting the gym and revamping his diet because the 71-year-old comedian is paranoid about his health and plagued by nightmarish worries that he could develop dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider explained: "Jerry's in the gym every day and working hard to maintain his looks and fitness – probably for different reasons than you think.
Jerry Determined to Stay Strong
"Yes, Jerry intends to keep performing live as long as he can, and that requires real physical strength – not for just being up onstage but also to handle the travel and logistics of being a headlining performer.
"But he's putting in the hours and hitting the weights like never before because he wants to be around for his wife and kids, and he is deathly afraid of things like dementia, cancer, osteoporosis and Parkinson's disease.
"He's seen too many of his role models struck down by those things to just ignore his health or leave it to fate."
Seinfeld Brushes Aside Health Fears
The former Seinfeld sitcom star sparked fears for his health last year when he appeared to be shaky and off-balance during a TV interview. Fans speculated that he may have been showing signs of Parkinson's, as one of his hands appeared to be trembling and his head bobbed from side to side.
But sources told RadarOnline.com he's brushed those concerns aside and assured loved ones
According to the insider, Seinfeld's doting wife, 54-year-old Jessica Seinfeld – with whom he shares daughter Sascha, 25, and sons Julian, 22, and Shepherd, 20 – is also "completely on top of his nutrition."
Jerry Obsessed With Staying Fit
The source shared: "She prides herself in being a great cook – but it's down to Jerry and Jerry alone to put in the hours at his home gym and to stay as sharp as possible.
"He's taken this mission incredibly seriously. It's become a hobby he's as passionate about as he is about his collection of exotic cars.
"He wakes up at the crack of dawn for a punishing workout, and he's done by the time Jessica has his breakfast hot and ready for him."