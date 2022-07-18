Jennifer Lopez Flew Entire Glam Squad To Sin City For Wedding With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is pushing her down-low wedding to Ben Affleck, however, behind the scenes insiders tell Radar that the diva flew her longtime glam team into Sin City.
“Jen might have worn an old dress but she made sure her hair and makeup were brand news. It was a super small wedding, her mom, her kids, and yes, her hair and makeup team," a well-connected source told RadarOnline.com.
“Come on, do you really think JLo would do her own hair and makeup? No way. She knows those pictures are going to go everywhere. Even when she is being Jennifer, there is a little JLo inside her.”
JLo surprised everyone when she said "I do" to Affleck in a Las Vegas chapel over the weekend. The Let's Get Loud singer wore a recycled dress from a movie set and Affleck exchanged vows in a white tuxedo jacket from his closet.
"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," JLo announced on her website.
"Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage," she continued.
"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," JLo told her fans.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," she noted of their lowkey nuptials. "Best night of our lives."
She ended her message by signing off with her new name: "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."
JLo and Affleck were engaged nearly 20 years ago but called off their wedding just days before they were set to walk down the aisle.
After getting married to other people and having children, the two reunited in April 2021. They have been inseparable since.
Congrats!