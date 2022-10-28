Queen Of Style Jennifer Lopez Reveals Knee-High Boots Are The Shoe Of The Season — Shop Now

Jennifer Lopez not only reigns in the music industry, but in the world of fashion too.

The head-turning star loves to live it up in the most iconic outfits of all time, and this season she wants her fans to feel just as confident by quite literally walking in her shoes.

Since 2010, the Marry Me actress has poured her heart into the her own self-titled brand, with a mission to provide affordable prices to modern day fashion.

“I wanted my customers and fans to have a little bit of everything—and I can’t wait to see how they wear this collection!” shared the JLO Jennifer Lopez Footwear founder in a press release about her Fall 2022 shoe collection.