Jennifer Lopez is facing fierce backlash from even her most ardent fans after promoting her new $150 J. Lo Beauty lip balm as a "great little gift" for the holidays while giving people a massive case of sticker shock, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The "tone deaf" Dinero singer, 57, told her die-hards about the new items while dripping in diamond rings and cooing in whispers about the products as fans asked if she was "rage baiting" them with the exorbitant cost.

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Jennifer Lopez Shows Off New Beauty Lip Balms for the Holidays

Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM Lopez spoke in whispers and dripped in diamonds when showing off her new lip balms.

Lopez gushed over her three new limited-edition Beso balms in an Instagram Reel, announcing "these are our new Beso blings," with the first being Cherry Noir. She unscrewed the cap to show a message inside the lid, whispering, "my voice matters." After dabbing a finger featuring a massive diamond ring into the balm and putting it on her lips, Lopez cooed in another baby-doll whisper, "So pretty. Look, sparkly shine" Next came Crisp Apple Beso, which came with the inspirational message "My energy is limitless." "This is the dancer," Lopex cryptically claimed, breathlessly claiming, "it smells so good"

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$150 Lip Balms 'A Great Little Gift for the Holidays'

Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM Not many people could afford a $150 lip balm as a stocking stuffer.

Last up, Lopez held up a silver, sparkly container and told fans, "This is for all my stars out there. This is our coconut cream," again in a creepy whisper, noting, "It's coconut flavored. You know I love my coconuts." The Maid in Manhattan star went on to gush that the items were "great little gifts for the holidays, so sweet, with little messages from me inside." The J. Lo Beauty website raved that the items are "Three iconic designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez, each embellished with crystals by Swarovski," calling them "A one-of-a-kind formula meets a collectible work of art."

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'No One Is Spending $150 For Lip Balm'

Source: MEGA The actress was roasted in the comments of her reel about the price of her lip balm.

Lopez was torched in the Reel's comments about the sky-high cost of her luxurious lip products. "No one is spending $150 for lip balm. Wet and Wild has the same thing for $5," one person huffed. "Are you rage-baiting us?" a second user asked. "Ma'am, we can barely afford groceries. $150 lip balm is crazy work!" a third scoffed, as a fourth sneered, "In this economy? Wow." A fifth commentator noted, while throwing back to her 2002 hit song, "Where's Jenny from the Block? Obviously she's not from our budget-friendly humble block anymore."

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Jennifer Lopez Promises 'Accessible Prices' When Launching J. Lo Beauty

Source: MEGA Lopes launched J. Lo Beauty in 2021.