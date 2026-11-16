'Tone-Deaf' Jennifer Lopez Faces Intense Backlash for Selling $150 Lip Balm: 'Are You Rage Baiting Us?'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is facing fierce backlash from even her most ardent fans after promoting her new $150 J. Lo Beauty lip balm as a "great little gift" for the holidays while giving people a massive case of sticker shock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "tone deaf" Dinero singer, 57, told her die-hards about the new items while dripping in diamond rings and cooing in whispers about the products as fans asked if she was "rage baiting" them with the exorbitant cost.
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off New Beauty Lip Balms for the Holidays
Lopez gushed over her three new limited-edition Beso balms in an Instagram Reel, announcing "these are our new Beso blings," with the first being Cherry Noir.
She unscrewed the cap to show a message inside the lid, whispering, "my voice matters."
After dabbing a finger featuring a massive diamond ring into the balm and putting it on her lips, Lopez cooed in another baby-doll whisper, "So pretty. Look, sparkly shine"
Next came Crisp Apple Beso, which came with the inspirational message "My energy is limitless."
"This is the dancer," Lopex cryptically claimed, breathlessly claiming, "it smells so good"
$150 Lip Balms 'A Great Little Gift for the Holidays'
Last up, Lopez held up a silver, sparkly container and told fans, "This is for all my stars out there. This is our coconut cream," again in a creepy whisper, noting, "It's coconut flavored. You know I love my coconuts."
The Maid in Manhattan star went on to gush that the items were "great little gifts for the holidays, so sweet, with little messages from me inside."
The J. Lo Beauty website raved that the items are "Three iconic designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez, each embellished with crystals by Swarovski," calling them "A one-of-a-kind formula meets a collectible work of art."
'No One Is Spending $150 For Lip Balm'
Lopez was torched in the Reel's comments about the sky-high cost of her luxurious lip products.
"No one is spending $150 for lip balm. Wet and Wild has the same thing for $5," one person huffed.
"Are you rage-baiting us?" a second user asked.
"Ma'am, we can barely afford groceries. $150 lip balm is crazy work!" a third scoffed, as a fourth sneered, "In this economy? Wow."
A fifth commentator noted, while throwing back to her 2002 hit song, "Where's Jenny from the Block? Obviously she's not from our budget-friendly humble block anymore."
Jennifer Lopez Promises 'Accessible Prices' When Launching J. Lo Beauty
Lopez launched J. Lo Beauty in 2021. She shared about her passion project: "I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it's personal. Now I want to share what I've learned with people everywhere. You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how. This is how I live my life, and it's pretty simple."
At the time, Lopez rolled out eight luxurious skincare formulas, insisting her high-end beauty products came with "accessible prices" so everyday women could get their hands on her coveted JLo Glow.
Those "accessible prices" included $79 for That JLo Glow multitasking serum, $58 for That Blockbuster moisturizing cream, and $48 for That Fresh Take eye cream. Beauty buffs also had to shell out $38 for That Hit Single gel cleanser, while a three-pack of That Limitless Glow face masks would set them back another $48.
Skin-care products are usually fairly pricey in comparison to makeup, which might be one of the reasons fans gave J. Lo such blowback over selling a lip balm for $150.