EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Escapes a Sky-High Nightmare — Singer's Former $15Million Building Now 'Crumbling' and Facing Possible Evacuation

The super-skinny 102-floor skyscraper is covered in cracks and cavities, and residents may be forced to evacuate.

Jennifer Lopez 's former opulent high-rise apartment building on New York City 's renowned Billionaires' Row appears to be crumbling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jennifer Lopez and ex Alex Rodriguez sold their Billionaires' Row condo just before the tower reportedly began cracking.

"J.Lo may have dodged a bullet," said a source. "The people who live there must be outraged."

When they found the luxury apartment to be too small for their blended family, they sold the place a year later for $17.5 million.

J.Lo , 56, and then boyfriend Alex Rodriguez , 50, shelled out a whopping $15.3 million for their three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom digs with breathtaking views in 2018.

According to reports, engineers say fixing the cracked concrete facade could cost a monumental $160million, since falling debris could pose a danger to pedestrians on the street below.

Besides the building, Lopez and Rodriguez also suffered cracks in their romance and eventually called off their engagement.

Following the split, the former MLB star told Entertainment Tonight: "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership, and also with my daughters, we learned so much.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"